There was a time when pub quizzes usually took place in pubs – but right now, that’s not an option so things have got virtual.

As we’re all now in a slightly different swing of things, it’s become extremely popular of an evening (or in the day, we’re not judging you) to organise a virtual pub quiz on your favourite video chat. Whether it’s Google Hangouts, Zoom, Skype, House Party or Facebook Messenger, the sound of quizzing and laughter is currently reverberating around the internet as the grey matter is flexed and fun had.

But for every quiz, there must be a quizmaster – and for every quizmaster, there must be questions!

So, if it is your turn to host the quiz, please, don’t panic. We’re here for you with a general knowledge quiz (and answers) that will get the party started wherever you’re hosting your event.

Below are lots of categories of questions from TV, music and film to food and drink, geography and sport (and a lot in between). If you want more questions from a category, all you have to do is click through to the corresponding quiz. The result, quiz pleasure for many, many quizzes for a long time to come.

Happy quizzing.

General knowledge questions and answers

Questions

The tallest building in the world is located in which city? Which year was the original Toy Story film released in the US? Name the current UK Chancellor of the Exchequer. Which film was the first to be recognised as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Name the longest river in the UK. What is the capital city of New Zealand? Which three nations will co-host the Men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup? Complete this famous line from an iconic Queen song: “I see a little silhouetto of a man, Scaramouche, Scaramouche, will you do the ________?” In which year was the popular video game Fortnite first released? We’re all missing a cool IPA in the pub – what does the acronym stand for? How many hearts does an octopus have? Which country’s flag features a red maple leaf? Which former US first lady wrote a memoir-turned-Netflix documentary called Becoming? In which year did Twitter launch? How many children does Queen Elizabeth have?

Answers

Dubai (Burj Khalifa) 1995 Rishi Sunak Iron Man River Severn Wellington Canada, USA, Mexico Fandango 2017 India Pale Ale Three Canada Michelle Obama 2006 Four – Charles, Andrew, Anne and Edward

TV quiz questions and answers

Questions

What is Postman Pat’s surname? In what year did Channel 5 launch in the UK? Of what is the sci-fi show Torchwood an anagram? Which show is Frasier a spin-off from? What was the name of the tower block where Del Boy and Rodney Trotter lived in Only Fools and Horses? Gillian Anderson plays a therapist in which hit Netflix show? What is the name of the fictional borough of Melbourne where Australian soap Neighbours is set? EastEnders began broadcasting on BBC1 in which year? Who is the longest serving presenter of the BBC children’s show Blue Peter? What is the name of Mackenzie Crook’s character in sitcom The Office?

Answers

Clifton 1997 Doctor Who Cheers Nelson Mandela House Sex Education Erinsborough 1985 John Noakes (12 years from 1965-1978) Gareth Keenan

Film quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which British actor plays Alfred Pennyworth in Joker (2019)? What is the name of John Goodman’s character in The Big Lebowski? Which colour pill does Neo swallow in The Matrix? Name the composer behind the soundtracks of The Lion King, Inception and Pirates of the Caribbean. Which 2014 Seth Rogan film caused the North Korean government to threaten action against the United States? What type of car does Doc Brown use as a time machine in Back To The Future? Which Catastrophe star makes a cameo in Deadpool 2 as Peter? Which husband-wife duo starred in 2018’s horror film A Quiet Place? Which 2019 film won the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Film this year? What does Bridget Jones name her baby in the film series’s third instalment?

Answers

Douglas Hodge Walter Sobchak Red Hanz Zimmer The Interview DeLorean Rob Delaney Emily Blunt and John Krasinski Cats William

Sport quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which city will host the 2028 Olympic Games? How many goals did England score (excluding penalty shoot-outs) at the Mens’ 2018 FIFA World Cup? Ben Stokes inspired England’s 2019 Cricket World Cup final victory over New Zealand – who scored the second-highest number of runs in the match for England? How many different teams have won the Premier League since the start of the inaugural season in 1992/93? In tennis, who has won more Women’s Singles Grand Slam titles – Martina Navratilova or Serena Williams? What score did cricketing legend Don Bradman average as a batsman across his career? At which venue is the British Grand Prix held? How many horses are on each team in a polo match? Where is the US Masters golf tournament held? Which European city hosted the 1936 Summer Olympics?

Answers

Los Angeles 12 Jos Buttler Six (Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Leicester, Blackburn) Serena Williams 99.94 Silverstone Four Augusta National Golf Club Berlin

Music quiz questions and answers

Questions

Noel and Liam Gallagher from Oasis have an older brother, what’s his name? Name the song and the artist for the following lyric: “Maybe I’m foolish, maybe I’m blind, thinking I can see through this and see what’s behind” Matt Goss, Luke Goss and Craig Logan made up which band? In what year did The Beatles split up? What nationality is pop superstar Justin Bieber? Complete this Spice Girls lyric: “If you wanna be my [BLANK], you gotta get with my friends” God Only Knows was a 1966 hit for which American band? Gary and Martin Kemp were in what band? In what decade was pop icon Madonna born? Which two country singers famously sang together on 1983 song Islands in the Stream?

Answers

Paul Gallagher Human by Rag’n’Bone Man Bros 1970 Canadian Lover (from the song Wannabe) The Beach Boys Spandau Ballet 150s (1958) Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

Food and Drink quiz questions and answers

Questions

Name the hottest chilli pepper in the world. Which soft drink is commonly associated with Scotland? According to McDonalds’ official website, how many calories does a regular Big Mac contain? (Accept to the nearest 10) What are the two main ingredients of a Dark and Stormy cocktail? Name the 2019 winner of the Great British Bake Off. Gouda is a popular cheese originating from which country? A screwdriver cocktail is orange juice, ice and which spirit? Which southern Italian city is usually credited as the birthplace of the pizza? What number is found in reference to their varieties on Heinz products? Pret a Manger is a popular sandwich chain in the UK, but what does the French name mean in English?

Answers

Carolina Reaper Irn-Bru 508 Dark rum, Ginger Beer David (Atherton) The Netherlands Vodka Naples 57 Ready to eat

Geography quiz questions and answers

Questions

What is the largest landlocked country in the world by size? Which US state was Donald Trump born in? If you completed the Three Peaks challenge, which three UK mountains would you have climbed? Which UK city is situated further west – Bristol or Edinburgh? How many countries are there in the region of Europe? (Recognised by the United Nations) What is the capital of Finland? What is the currency of Vietnam? What language is spoken in Brazil? What do the French call the English Channel? How many permanent members are there on the UN security council?

Answers

Kazakhstan New York Ben Nevis, Snowdon, Scafell Pike Edinburgh 44 Helsinki Vietnamese dong Portuguese la Manche Five: China, France, Russian Federation, United Kingdom, United States

Easy quiz questions and answers

Questions

What is the capital of Germany? What temperature centigrade does water boil at? What company is also the name of one of the longest rivers in the world? What in the animal kingdom is a doe? What is the tallest mountain in the world? How many centimetres in a metre What language is spoken in Norway? What is the busiest airport in Britain called? Who is next in line to the British throne after Queen Elizabeth II What number is a baker’s dozen?

Answers

Berlin 100 degrees centigrade Amazon A female deer Mount Everest 100 Norwegian London Heathrow Prince Charles 13

Comedy quiz questions and answers

Questions

The six main stars of Friends appeared in all 236 episodes. Who is the next most regular character to appear in the show? In which year did the original UK version of The Office air? What was legendary comedy actor Oliver Hardy’s real first name at birth? What is Sheldon Cooper’s one-word catchphrase in The Big Bang Theory? Name the five ingredients demanded by one of Basil Fawlty’s guests to make the infamous Waldorf Salad. Complete the name of the classic British sitcom: Steptoe and [blank] Who played the Prime Minister, Jim Hacker, in Yes, Prime Minister? What was the name of Ronnie Barker’s character in Open All Hours? Who plays comedy character Alan Partridge? Name the characters played by David Mitchell and Robert Webb in Peep Show

Answers

Gunther (151 episodes) 2001 Norvell Bazinga Celery, apple, walnuts, grapes, mayonnaise Son Paul Eddington Albert Arkwright, usually known just as Arkwright Steve Coogan Mark Corrigan and Jeremy Usborne

Hard quiz questions and answers

Questions

Gordon Sumner is the real name of what famous British musician? What is the capital of Barbados? Glossectomy is the removal of all of or part of which body part? What was the first single to be released by the band Oasis? Geoff Hurst famously scored a hatrick in England’s 4-2 win over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final. Who scored the other goal for England?

Answers

Sting Bridgetown The tongue Supersonic Martin Peters

Family quiz questions and answers

Questions

How many sides does a hexagon have? What colour are most buses in London? What’s the name of the talking snowman in Disney’s Frozen? What do the wheel’s on the bus do in the song? What is taller, an elephant or a giraffe?

Answers

Six Red Olaf Go round and round A giraffe (they are the tallest animal and can grow up to nearly six metres tall!)

Literature quiz questions and answers

Questions

What was the working title of Margaret Mitchell’s classic 1936 novel Gone With the Wind? Which Stephen King novel takes place mostly in the fictional Overlook Hotel? What do Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien’s initials stand for? What is the best-selling novel of all time? Who authored The Hunger Games book series?

Answers

Ba! Ba! Black Sheep The Shining John Ronald Reuel Don Quixote Suzanne Collins

Science quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which planet is nearest the sun? What part of a plant conducts photosynthesis? How many elements are in the periodic table? Where is the smallest bone in the human body located? How many hearts does an octopus have?

Answers

Mercury Leaf 118 Ear 3

Technology quiz questions and answers

Questions

With over 222 million units sold, what is Apple’s highest-selling iPhone model? In which year was the Microsoft XP operating system released? Elon Musk is the CEO of which global brand. What does GIF stand for? In which year was the Nintendo 64 released in Europe?

Answers

iPhone 6/6 Plus 2001 Tesla Graphics Interchange Format 1997

2000s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which singer had 2007’s best-selling album, Back to Black? Duo Gnarles Barkley had a huge hit in 2006 with Crazy, but what’s the name of the singer? Girls Aloud released their first single in 2002, Sound of the Underground. Name all the members. Which American rapper released The College Dropout in 2004? In which year did Taylor Swift release her debut single, Love Story?

Answers

Amy Winehouse CeeLo Green Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh Kanye West 2008

90s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

How many people attended the Knebworth Oasis concerts over a weekend in 1996? Who is the lead singer of Pulp? Name Britney Spears first album released in 1999 Who is the former drummer of Nirvana who fronts the Foo Fighters? Who had a hit with MMMBop in April 1997?

Answers

250,000 Jarvis Cocker … Baby One More Time Dave Grohl Hanson

80s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

Eye of the Tiger is from the soundtrack of which 80s film? Which Frankie Goes to Hollywood song was banned by the BBC? A 1987 number one hit by The Firm parodied which sci-fi show? Which 1980s band was the Rev Richard Cole a part of? Which former Beatle had a number one hit with Stevie Wonder in 1982?

Answers

Rocky III Relax Star Trek The Communards Paul McCartney

70s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who was the lead singer of T Rex? Which children’s characters famous for living on Wimbledon Common released several novelty singles in the 70s What is the first line of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody? John Denver’s Take Me Home Country Roads is about which US state? True or false: Lynyrd Skynyrd got their name from a strict school P.E. teacher?

Answers

Marc Bolam The Wombles Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? West Virginia True

60s music quiz questions and answers

Questions

Davy Jones was a singer for which TV band? Dustin Hoffman film The Graduate featured a soundtrack from which folk-rock duo? What was the name of Cliff Richard’s backing group during the 60s? How many UK number ones did Elvis Presley have in the 60s? Which American singer-songwriter sang of falling into a Ring Of Fire?

Answers

The Monkees Simon and Garfunkel The Shadows 11 Johnny Cash

Soaps quiz questions and answers

Questions

In which fictional town is Coronation Street set in? Who shot Phil Mitchell in an iconic 2001 Eastenders storyline? Which iconic soap character lost his first wife to electrocution by hair dryer? Which year did the first episode of Emmerdale Farm air? What is the name of Scott Drinkwell’s drag queen alter-ego in Hollyoaks?

Answers

Weatherfield Lisa Shaw Ken Barlow 1972 Anita Tinkle

Netflix quiz questions and answers

Questions

Name the actress who plays the role of Eleven in Stranger Things. Making A Murderer (season 1) was released on Netflix in which year? Which US state was Joe Exotic a.k.a. the Tiger King’s G.W. Zoo based? How many actresses played the part of Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown so far (season 1, 2, 3)? Which former Doctor Who star played the role of a villain in Netflix Marvel series Jessica Jones?

Answers

Millie Bobby Brown 2015 Oklahoma Two (Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman) David Tennant

Doctor Who quiz questions and answers

Questions

What was the first thing Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor said in NuWho’s first episode, Rose? Which actor played the Doctor the longest (continuously, not counting later cameos) in the TV series? In 2006’s Doomsday, what country is Bad Wolf Bay in? How old was Matt Smith when he was cast in Doctor Who? Which other alien race are the Sea Devils related to?

Answers

Run Tom Baker Norway 26 The Silurians

Marvel quiz questions and answers

Questions

How many infinity stones are there? What was the first film to be released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What does the acronym S.H.I.E.L.D. stand for? Natasha Romanova is the real name of which superhero? What is the highest-grossing Marvel movie without the word ‘Avengers’ in the title?

Answers

Six Iron Man (2008) Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division Black Widow Black Panther

Sci Fi quiz questions and answers

Questions

What is the highest-grossing film in the Alien franchise featuring the word ‘Alien’? Which famous actor pulled out of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith when he discovered that non-union actors were being used? In Star Trek: The Original Series, who was Captain in the pilot episode before Captain Kirk? When the Doctor first meets a young Amy Pond after he crashes the TARDIS in her back garden, what food does he ask her for? What does the licence plate on the DeLorean say in Back To The Future?

Answers

Alien: Covenant Gary Oldman (had agreed to be the voice of General Grievous) Captain Pike Apple OUTATIME

Harry Potter quiz questions and answers

Questions

Name Ron Weasley’s parents. What position does Harry play on the Quidditch team? Who is Fluffy? What is the longest Harry Potter film? (Non-extended versions) What is the effect of the Obliviate spell?

Answers

Molly and Arthur Weasley Seeker Three-headed dog Chamber of Secrets (161 minutes) Removes memories

Disney quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which film was released in UK cinemas first – Lion King or Toy Story? Christian Bale made his voice-acting debut in which animated Disney film? How many Pirates of the Caribbean films have been released? Pedro Pascal stars as the lead character in which original Disney+ series? In Monsters Inc. what is Sulley’s full name?

Answers

Lion King Pocahontas Five The Mandalorian James P. Sullivan

James Bond quiz questions and answers

Questions

How many actors have played the role of James Bond? What is the top grossing James Bond film to date? Which year was Daniel Craig’s first Bond film released? Name Christopher Lee’s villain character in The Man With The Golden Gun? Which famous artist recorded the theme song for Goldeneye?

Answers

Nine Skyfall 2006 (Casino Royale) Francisco Scaramanga Tina Turner

History quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which year did the Vietnam War start? Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch of the UK, followed by Queen Victoria – but who is third? Which two houses were involved in the War of the Roses? Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived – who was Henry VIII’s last wife? Which year did the European Union first introduce the Euro as currency?

Answers

1955 George III York, Lancaster Catherine Parr 1999

Football quiz questions and answers

Questions

Name the three players who share a record for most Premier League red cards (8). Which English Football League team holds the nickname The Cobblers? Who scored the fastest goal in Premier League history after just 7.69 seconds? What is the official name of the original FIFA World Cup trophy used between 1930 and 1970? How many nations were scheduled to host games at Euro 2020 before its postponement?

Answers

Richard Dunne, Patrick Vieira, Duncan Ferguson Northampton Town Shane Long (for Southampton against Watford in 2018/19) Jules Rimet 12

Cricket quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which county cricket club does England star Jofra Archer play for? Which non-UK city was Ben Stokes born in? What is Joe Root’s ODI shirt number? Which England bowler earned the nickname ’The Burnley Express’? Was Alastair Cook’s England Test batting average above or below 45?

Answers

Sussex Christchurch, New Zealand 66 James “Jimmy” Anderson Above (45.35)

Tennis quiz questions and answers

Questions

The 2019 Wimbledon final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic was decided by a tiebreaker – how many games had each player won in the final set prior to the tiebreaker? Who won the Australian Open Women’s Singles title in 2020? How many Grand Slam titles has Andy Murray won? Rafael Nadal has won all four majors at least once in his career – true or false? Who was the last American player to win a gold medal in the Olympic Games Men’s Singles tournament?

Answers

12 Sofia Kenin Three (Wimbledon x2, US Open) True Andre Agassi (1996)

Golf quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who won the 2019 US Open? Which European golfer sunk the iconic winning putt in the 2019 Solheim Cup? In which US state is the famous Whistling Straits course? Who was the last winner of a men’s major not from the USA or Europe? How many majors has Rory McIlroy won in his career so far?

Answers

Gary Woodland Suzann Pettersen Wisconsin Jason Day (The Masters, 2015) Four (PGA Championship x2, US Open, The Open)

Boxing quiz questions and answers

Questions

In which round did Tyson Fury defeat Deontay Wilder in their second showdown? Carl Froch defeated which opponent at Wembley in 2014? Who did Anthony Joshua defeat in 2016 to claim the IBF Heavyweight title? Muhammed Ali was born in which US state? Who is the Number 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world according to The Ring’s top 10 rankings?

Answers

7th George Groves Charles Martin Kentucky Canelo Alvarez

Film anagram quiz questions and answers

Questions

beanbag mints frog had teeth poetic inn think legion end of mining

Answers

Batman Begins The Godfather Inception The Lion King Finding Nemo

Only Fools and Horses quiz questions and answers

Questions

What is the name of the actor who plays Boycie? Who sang the Only Fools and Horses theme song? In what area of London do the Trotter family live? What type of van is Del’s famous three-wheeler? In what year did Only Fools and Horses first air on British TV?

Answers

John Challis John Sullivan (creator of the show) Peckham Reliant 1981

Art quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which artist painted the Mona Lisa? Café Terrace at Night is an 1888 oil painting by which Dutch master? Where is the original Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh housed? In which century did Rembrandt live? In what decade was celebrated artist Tracy Emin born?

Answers

Leonardo da Vinci Vincent Van Gogh Museum of Modern Art, New York 17th 1960s

Capital cities quiz questions and answers

Questions

What is the capital of Bulgaria? What is the capital of New Zealand? Beirut is the capital of which country? What is the capital of Canada? Hanoi is the capital of which country?

Answers

Sofia Wellington Lebanon Ottawa Vietnam

True or False quiz questions and answers

Questions

Canada has the biggest coastline of any country in the world – True or false? The Prime Minister of Great Britain has to be a sitting Member of Parliament. True or false? Michael Caine’s real name is Reginald Dwight. True or false? The Second World War started in 1935. True or false? Netflix began as a DVD rental service. True or false?

Answers

True True False. That’s Elton John. Michael Caine’s real name is Maurice Micklewhite. False. It started in 1939/ True.

The Crown quiz questions and answers

Questions

Name all the actresses who have portrayed Princess Margaret in The Crown so far. In The Crown series three, Prince Philip meets with the Apollo 11 astronauts in 1969. Name all three astronauts in question. In which Welsh town did a young Prince Charles learn Welsh? To the nearest day, how many days in total with Elizabeth’s uncle reign as Edward VIII before he abdicated? Who played Prime Minister Anthony Eden in The Crown?

Answers

Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter. Buzz Aldrin, Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins. Aberystwyth. 326. Jeremy Northam.

Friends quiz questions and answers

Questions

Which two books do Joey and Rachel swap in season 3’s ‘The One Where Monica and Richard Are Just Friends’? Which sitcom makes Joey homesick for America in ‘The One with Ross’s Wedding’? What is the name of Phoebe’s elusive roommate whom he never meet? What are the names of Frank and Alice’s triplets? Who plays Phoebe’s long-lost father in season 5’s ‘The One With Joey’s Bag’?

Answers

Little Women and The Shining Cheers Denise Chandler, Lesley and Frank Jr. Jr. Bob Balaban

Stranger Things quiz questions and answers

Questions

What was Stranger Things’ original working title? Who played Dr. Brenner? What was the name of Hopper’s daughter? What is the full name of Eleven’s mother? What does Hopper say mornings are for?

Answers

Montauk Terry Ives Matthew Modine Sara Coffee and contemplation

Star Wars quiz questions and answers

Questions

What character is played by Oscar Isaac in the sequel trilogy? Admiral Ackbar belongs to what species? The showrunners of which mega TV series reportedly walked away from a planned Star Wars trilogy? What is the name of the top secret order given by Palpatine in Revenge of the Sith, calling for all Jedi leaders to be killed? What type of creature does Luke Skywalker fight underneath Jabba the Hutt’s throne in Return of the Jedi?

Answers

Poe Dameron Mon Calamari Game of Thrones Order 66 A Rancor

The Simpsons quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who created The Simpsons? How many seasons of the Simpsons are there? What’s Homer’s catchphrase? How many fingers do Simpsons characters have? What instrument does Lisa Simpson play?

Answers

Matt Groening 31 D’oh! Four Saxophone

Game of Thrones quiz questions and answers

Questions

Name the actor who plays Jon Snow? How many seasons in total are there of Game of Thrones? What US premium cable network made Game of Thrones? ‘All men must die’ translates as what term in High Valyrian? What is the ancestral home of the Lannister family?

Answers

Kit Harington Eight HBO Valar morghulis Casterly Rock

Breaking Bad quiz questions and answers

Questions

In which New Mexico city is Breaking Bad set? Name the actor who plays Walter White? Which character is nicknamed Cap’n Cook in the pilot episode? Which specific form of cancer is Walt diagnosed with? What colour shirt is Walt wearing in the iconic desert scene where he is pointing a gun wearing his white underwear?

Answers

Albuquerque Bryan Cranston Jesse Pinkman Lung cancer Green

Peaky Blinders quiz questions and answers

Questions

Name Tommy Shelby’s only sister. Which war have the Peaky Blinders returned from in season 1? Which area of Birmingham is the show set? The disappearance of which items prompts Inspector Campbell to visit the Peaky Blinders in the first place? What does the slang term ‘Tokyo’ refer to in Peaky Blinders?

Answers

Ada Shelby World War I Small Heath Guns Cocaine

Action movie quiz questions and answers

Questions

How many actors have played James Bond? What’s the main character in Die Hard called? What causes John Wick to return to his old life of crime in John Wick? Who plays John J Rambo in Rambo? What iconic weapon does the Bride use in Kill Bill?

Answers

Nine John McClane His dog’s murder Sylvester Stallone Samurai sword/katana

EastEnders quiz questions and answers

Questions

What’s Little Mo’s child that she shared with Trevor Morgan called? Who’s the father of Lexi Pearce? How did Roxy and Ronnie die? What are the names of the two EastEnders creators? Who spoke the first ever line in EastEnders and what did they say?

Answers

Freddie Slater Ben Mitchell They both drowned on Roxy’s wedding in the hotel pool on New Year’s Day Julia Smith and Tony Holland Den – “Stinks in here, dunnit?”

Emmerdale quiz questions and answers

Questions

What year was the first ever episode broadcast? Which family includes Zak, Charity and Marlon? What was the profession of Zoe Tate? Which Spice Girl has appeared as an extra in the show? Which family were featured most prominently when the soap began?

Answers

1972 The Dingles Vet Mel B The Sugdens

Tie breaker quiz questions and answers

Questions

To the nearest thousand, how many words are in the complete works of Shakespeare? How many minutes long is the film Jaws? How high is Mount Everest in metres? How many bones are there in the average adult human body? What percentage of the Earth’s surface is made up o the Atlantic Ocean?

Answers

884,000 124 8,848 metres 206 20 per cent

WWE wrestling quiz questions and answers

Questions

Who is the tallest ever WWE wrestler? The Tombstone Piledriver is a finisher made famous by which iconic wrestler? Who did John Cena debut against? Edge is married to which former WWE wrestler? Who is the first ever female Money in the Bank winner?

Answers

Giant Gonzales at eight feet tall The Undertaker Kurt Angle Beth Phoenix Carmella

Royal Family quiz questions and answers

Questions

What is Meghan Markle’s first name? Which sporting event for injured veterans did Prince Harry launch in 2014? According to Chris Evans, what is the Queen’s favourite song? True or false: Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning female monarch ever Who was Princess Anne’s first husband?

Answers

Rachel Invictus Games Dancing Queen by ABBA True Mark Phillips

Politics quiz questions and answers

Questions

How many leaders has the Conservative Party had in the 21st Century? In 1952 Albert Einstein was offered the Presidency of which country? What colour are the seats in the House of Commons? What year did Britain join the EEC, now knows as the European Union? In which state was former US President Barack Obama born?

Answers

Six – William Hague, Iain Duncan Smith, Michael Howard, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson Israel Green 1973 Hawaii

