Maya Jama quits BBC Radio 1 after two years on the station

Maya Jama has announced she is leaving BBC Radio 1, a station she has hosted on for two years.

The popular presenter started in 2018 and had a successful show every weekend.

In an Instagram post, Jama said: “My loveess, I’ve made the very difficult decision not to continue my Radio 1 contract from June.

“As you know I have been juggling & There are a lot of exciting commitments happening that would mean I’m not able to dedicate the time needed to my weekly radio show.

“I’ve loved every moment of my time at Radio 1 and I would like to thank the team for their hard work and friendship during the last two years. It’s been a JOURNEY.”

She continued: “Thanks to all you cuties that tuned into the show every weekend, it was so great to hear that we have been getting the largest proportion of under 35s tuning in for our on-demand show on BBC Sounds. So we are going out with a bang! Love youuuuu listeners.”

Radio 1’s Twitter account shared a message of thanks to Jama for her time at the station.

It said: “Thank you to Maya Jama for all your amazing work at Radio 1. Wishing Maya all of the luck for her future adventures.”