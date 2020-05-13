26 Eurovision quiz questions and answers for your virtual pub quiz

If your diary is full of zoom/Facetime/House Party quizzes, why not mix it up this week with a Eurovision special?

Everyone’s favourite song contest was due to take place on Saturday night before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

The BBC is still putting on a night of alternative coverage, and our Eurovision spirit will not be dampened, so we’ve prepared a quiz for you to use at your next online gathering.

Yes, RadioTimes.com is here with 30 Eurovision questions, saving you the bother of compiling the quiz yourself. You’re welcome.

Questions

Which country hosted the first ever Eurovision Song Contest in 1956? Which Irish performer is the only person to win Eurovision three times – twice as a singer and once as a songwriter? How many times has the UK won Eurovision? (Bonus points if you can name the artists and songs!) Which dance troupe shot to fame after providing the interval entertainment in 1994? What is the name of the iconic Austrian act who won in 2014 with the song Rise Like a Phoenix? Before 2020, how many times had Eurovision been forced to cancel? ABBA won Eurovision in 1974, with which song? Which non-European country joined the contest in 2015? Which Canadian superstar won Eurovision in 1988, representing Switzerland? Hard rock band Lordi secured a surprise victory for which country in 2006? Which twins, who found fame on The X Factor, twice represented Ireland at Eurovision? The UK last hosted Eurovision in 1998 at the Birmingham NEC. Who were our hosts? Which country won Eurovision last year? Former Sugababe Jade Ewen finished fifth for the UK in 2009, with a song written by which famous composer? Italy boycotted the contest in 1981. Why? Which singer has twice represented the UK, finishing 2nd in 1968 and 3rd in 1973? What is the maximum duration for a Eurovision song? Which country has only participated in Eurovision once? Which of these countries has never won Eurovision: Cyprus, Spain or Greece? In which year did Graham Norton take over from Terry Wogan in the commentary box? Which Australian singer represented the UK in 1996 with “Ooh Aah Just A Little Bit”? Which country’s hosts performed a popular interval act, ‘Love Love Peace Peace’ in 2016, mocking the silly side of Eurovision? How many points did the UK give to ABBA in 1974? How many countries competed in the first ever Eurovision? Which singer was due to represent the UK in 2020? Which country has won Eurovision the most times?

Answers

Switzerland Johnny Logan Five times – Sandie Shaw with Puppet on a String in 1967, Lulu with Boom Bang-a-Bang in 1969 (tied), Brotherhood of Man with Save Your Kisses for Me in 1976, Bucks Fizz with Making Your Mind Up in 1981 and Katrina and the Waves with Love, Shine a Light in 1997. Riverdance Conchita Wurst Zero – this is the first year it won’t take place Waterloo Australia Celine Dion Finland Edward Terry Wogan and Ulrika Jonsson The Netherlands Andrew Lloyd Webber It felt that nobody was interested in Eurovision anymore and called the show ‘old-fashioned’ – rude! Cliff Richard Three minutes Morocco in 1980 Cyprus 2009 Gina G Sweden Nul points! Seven James Newman Ireland – seven times

