How to attend San Diego Comic-Con at Home: Everything you need to know

The coronavirus pandemic has seen many of the year’s biggest events and festival cancelled, as countries the world over have gone into lockdown to curb the virus’ spread.

But one event that will still be going ahead in one form is San Diego Comic-Con – with the iconic convention announcing that a virtual version of the event will be held this summer, allowing comic book fans around the globe to attend.

Here’s everything we know about how you can attend the event at home…

When will the San Diego Comic-Con at Home be held?

An official date for the virtual event hasn’t yet been announced, but it seems reasonable to assume that it will fall around the same time as the original version was scheduled to take place – in which case you should keep 23rd-26th July free.

What types of event will the streamed convention consist of?

An announcement video alerting fans to the event promised “Free parking, comfy chairs, personalized snacks, no lines, pets welcome, badges for all, and a front-row seat to… Comic-Con at Home,” – but more concrete clues as to what kind of events fans might be treated to at home were in short supply.

We’d expect to see some big names from pop culture making appearances via conference call though – most likely participating in a range of panel discussions and Q&A sessions – we’ll give you more information as we get it.

How can I attend the virtual Comic-Con from home?

Other than the brief teaser, the organisers haven’t provided too much information about how fans can take part – but we expect clearer instructions will be issued closer to the time.

Will San Diego Comic-Con return to business as usual in 2021?

That’s the plan anyway – providing that things have gone back to something resembling normality by next year, the event has been slated to take place from 22nd-25th July 2021.

In announcing the original cancellation for 2020, the organisers said, “Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer.

“Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”