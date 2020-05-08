Red Arrows flypast route and how to watch it on VE Day if you missed it

VE Day aka Victory in Europe Day is marked today, 75 years after the Nazi’s unconditionally surrenders to the Allies. To mark the day there were parties and events planned, but as UK’s lockdown continues, many of these have been cancelled.

Advertisement

There are still ways to celebrate the day, even while inside. We’ve set out the VE Day timetable for you with a series of TV specials planned as well as the flypast.

People have been asked to decorate their homes in red, white, and blue, and Britons have been encouraged to switch their street party for a ‘stay at home party’.

The Queen will address the nation on Friday evening at 9pm and a concert will be held ending in a rousing country wide singalong of We’ll Meet Again, the famous Dame Vera Lynn song.

Two minutes of silence will also take place at 11am to remember those who fought for us as well as those impacted by Covid 19.

One of the events still taking place is the RAF Red Arrows Flypast, here’s where you can see it and how to watch it all.

What time will RAF Flypast for VE Day take place?

The RAF flypast starts by Lincoln at around 9.39am before heading east.

Next, it heads oversea before down past Norwich and into Chelmsford – in Basildon at around 10.06am.

The Red Arrows are due to fly over Westminster at 10.10am then head towards Bracknell – and return to base at 10.33am.

RAF Typhoons will fly also over Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast from 10am as Prince Charles takes part in the reflective minutes silence.

You can see them later in the day too – the Care for Veterans site says they will flypast Worthing’s Care Home for Veterans at 1.20pm.

How to watch the VE Day 75th anniversary flypast

You can still watch the VE Day RAF Red Arrows flypast at 3pm on Friday, 8th May. Winston Churchill’s Victory Speech will be broadcast on BBC One as the plans fly over Buckingham Palace. So how do you watch it? The BBC is showing the flypast at 3pm as part of its wider coverage.

Advertisement

Check out our TV Guide for more VE Day programmes – or check out our VE Day Facts page.