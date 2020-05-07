BBC change Sunday night schedule for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement

The BBC has shaken up its Sunday night schedule to make room for a special announcement from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The 10-minute special message to the nation, described by the BBC as ‘an update from the Prime Minister on the coronavirus epidemic’, will air at 7pm on BBC One. The announcement will be followed by a BBC News special.

This means the preceding programme, Countryfile, has been moved 15 minutes forward (now starting at 6pm).

The evening’s edition of Chris Packham show Primates has been postponed until the following Sunday (17th May), replacing Antiques Roadshow, in order to accommodate the Prime Minister’s broadcast and news special.

The change also affects Penguins: Spy in the Huddle and the normal BBC News bulletins.

The BBC1 schedule for Sunday is now as follows:

4.35pm Penguins: Spy In The Huddle

5.35pm BBC News, Regional News And Weather

6pm Countryfile

7pm A Ministerial Broadcast From The Prime Minister

7.10pm BBC News Special

7.45pm Antiques Roadshow VE Day Special

8.45pm Captain Tom: We Salute You

The broadcast is also expected to air on ITV, Channel 4 and Sky, with details to follow.

Johnson is expected to address the UK’s current lockdown, which has been in force since 23rd March. There has been large-scale speculation in the press that Mr Johnson may announce more details to the nation on the Government’s pathway to opening up the British economy again and steps to ending the current rules where almost everyone is required to stay in their home for the majority of the time.

The Prime Minister’s previous announcement, outlining strict new measures to combat the coronavirus crisis, was watched by 27.1 million viewers in the UK and is one of the most watched television broadcasts of recent times.

You can find out more information about the government’s daily coronavirus briefing with our guide. A Ministerial Broadcast From The Prime Minister will air 7pm on BBC1, Sunday 10th May.