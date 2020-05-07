The best TV and film to watch this May Bank Holiday weekend

This month’s Bank Holiday will be spent indoors by many, with the planned street parties to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day all scrapped due to the country’s lockdown.

However, there’s no reason why you can’t bring out the bunting and hold an indoors tea party, with special programming to mark the celebration on the day and across the bank holiday weekend.

There are also plenty of telly picks to watch either on terrestrial or available to binge watch on-demand over the three day weekend – so whether you’re looking for a powerful documentary or a family film, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down for all our top picks this weekend.

Friday 8th May (VE Day)

This year’s bank holiday is a Friday instead of a Monday, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day. Here are our top picks of what to watch on the day:

To find out more about VE Day coverage, you can read our full viewing schedule here.

Bank Holidays are all about getting the family together to watch a film – here’s our picks of the best films to watch Bank Holiday Friday:

Cats & Dogs: Revenge of Kitty Galore, ITV2, 3.45pm

The Secret Life of Pets, ITV2, 5.25pm

Dances With Wolves, Sony Movies, 5.55pm

Extraction, Netflix

The Land Girls, Film 4, 6.50pm

Uncle Buck, ITV2, 7.10pm

Fast and Furious 8, ITV2, 9pm

Kinky Boots, BBC One, 11.10pm

Booksmart, Amazon Prime Video

Paddington 2, Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 9th May

If you’re feeling patriotic, there’s a range of television picks, from a compilation of the Queen’s speeches, to Gary Oldman’s Oscar-winning turn in Darkest Hour – and even a look back at football highlights…

ITV Football Classics, 5pm, ITV

Pointless Celebrities, BBC One, 6.10pm

VE Day in Colour: Britain’s Biggest Party, Channel 4, 7pm

Britain’s Got Talent, ITV, 8pm

Peter Sellers: A State of Comic Ecstasy, BBC Two, 9pm

The Queen’s Speeches: In Triumph and Tragedy, Channel 5, 9.20pm

The Sopranos, Sky Atlantic

You bank holiday weekend afternoon film picks:

A Cinderella Story, ITV2, 4.35pm

The Eagle Has Landed, BBC Two, 4.55pm

Bruce Almighty, Channel 5, 5pm

Rogue Warfare, Netflix

Uncut Gems, Netflix

Darkest Hour, BBC One, 7.30pm

Four Weddings and a Funeral, Film 4, 9pm

Gangster Squad, ITV, 10.30pm

Hustlers, Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 10th May

There are plenty of TV picks for bank holiday Sunday, whether you’re looking for a great documentary or a comedy drama to binge watch.

Your Home Made Perfect, BBC Two, 12.50pm

BBC Young Musician, BBC Four, 7pm

Antiques Roadshow VE Day special, BBC One, 7:15pm

Van Der Valk, ITV, 8pm

Primates, BBC One, 8.15pm

Walking With Elephants, Channel 4, 9pm

Killing Eve, BBC One, 9.15pm (and BBC iPlayer)

After Life series one & two, Netflix

The best bank holiday Sunday film choices:

Madagascar, Channel 4, 5.55pm

Minions, ITV2, 6.10pm

Sherlock Holmes, ITV2, 8pm

Dirty Dancing, Channel 5, 10pm

The Monuments Men, Channel 4, 10.55pm

The Princess Bride, Disney Plus

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney Plus

Trying, Apple TV+

Fantastic Mr Fox, Amazon Prime Video

Find all these showings on our TV Guide.