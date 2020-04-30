20 family quiz questions and answers so you can play with your children

There’s a huge amount of quizzing going on right now, but it’s not always easy to find questions that allow the whole family to play. The following have been devised to help in a family quiz for mainly younger children. You can play it as a standalone game for the youngsters, or perhaps mix them into some questions designed for adults.

Ready, steady, quiz…

Questions

How many zeros are there in the number one thousand? Who is Anna’s sister in the Disney film Frozen? What is a young sheep called? How many weeks are in a year? In what country is the Great Barrier Reef? What does water turn into when it is frozen solid? What is half of the number fifty? Name as many planets in our solar system as you can (a point for each) What is the biggest ocean on Earth? When Humpty Dumpty was sitting on a wall, what happened next? In Peppa Pig, what is Peppa’s little brother called? Which one of these is a fish: A shark, a whale or a dolphin? What do we call someone who travels to space in a rocket? What is the little mermaid’s name in the Disney film? How many colours are there in the rainbow? (and a bonus for naming them) What do caterpillars turn into? In what country are the pyramids? What is the name of Mickey Mouse’s girlfriend? What is the tallest animal in the world? Paris is the capital city of which country?

Answers

