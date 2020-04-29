I’m A Celebrity 2020 ‘signs up’ first contestant as Corrie legend Beverley Callard

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is reportedly eyeing up a former Coronation Street legend for their 2020 line-up.

Rumours have started circulating surrounding the all-important list of names who will be heading to the Australian jungle later this year.

It seems the main name doing the rounds at the moment is former Corrie actress, Beverley Callard.

Callard, 63, played Liz McDonald on Coronation Street on and off between 1989 and 2020, but she recently parted ways with the ITV soap.

However, it seems there’s a new role on the horizon for Callard as she’s reportedly signed up for I’m A Celeb.

According to The Mirror, a couple of stars have been in “virtual talks” for a stint in the jungle.

A source told the publication: “Everything was thrilled when Bev said yes, she is such a well-loved ITV face.”

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV about the rumour, but a representative declined to comment.

Reports have also circulated suggesting former presenter of The One Show Matt Baker could be trekking to the Outback.

He could be joined by ex-footballer John Barnes, who recently took part in Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

There’s good news for fans of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! as it looks like the series will go ahead later this year.

Rumours previously circulated suggesting the series could be delayed or changed on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

But a source told the Daily Mail how “ITV are certain the lockdown will be well over” by the time filming commences around November.

Last year, Jacqueline Jossa was crowned the winner of the 2019 series.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will return to ITV later in the year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.