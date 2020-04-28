As we mark 75 years since VE Day, Radio Times invited its readers to share their bittersweet memories of that day in May 1945.

Advertisement

We are privileged that so many readers got in touch from all over the country to recount their experience of VE Day, many more than the pages of the magazine could hold. To highlight as many memories as possible we have published a further selection here.

In the commemorative VE Day issue you’ll find an interview with Dame Vera Lynn, on providing a soundtrack to history and still singing We’ll Meet Again aged 103. David Dimbleby reflects on 8 May 1945 and on marking the anniversary in isolation, and full listings for VE Day celebrations across TV and radio are featured.

Check back on this page as we continue to add VE Day memories.

John C.B. Millman, 77, Plympton, Devon



On V.E Day, I was two years and ten months old, living with my mother in Mount Gould Road, Plymouth. My father was serving with the Royal Air Force in Holland with the British Liberation Forces.

I have vivid memories of the street party in Mount Gould Road, which was a very long road at the summit with a valley either side. I got separated from my mother and got lost in a sea of legs during either the ‘Hokey Cokey’ or ‘The Conga.’ I ended up bawling my eyes out. I have hated ‘The Conga’ and the ‘Hokey Cokey’ ever since.

Jill Patterson, 83, Ipwich

I was just 8 years old but I remember my mother being so sad and yet everyone being so happy, but my father had been killed earlier in the war so the celebrations, although a relief, was bitter as we knew that life was never going to be the same again.

Valerie Grant, Ringwood

Here is me at my front door during VE Day!

Val Wigan

For mum, an RAF nurse, the war didn’t end on VE day as the wounded kept coming via RAF Lyneham. She was at Wroughton CCS hospital where casualties were moved overnight, if there were more than they had beds for the nurses slept in tents near the road so it wasn’t good for sleeping. There was a hooter system for rousing them; 1 for first shift, up to 3 when it was all hands – even if you had just finished a shift. Mum’s best friend died of polio caught whilst nursing, Mum was immune due to having worked at an isolation hospital. Her death still upset Mum 60 years later remembering the girls, Dad leaving walking down the corridor with his little girls effects. Mum had many recollections of how brave the men were especially a Sargent Hughs from Swansea who had lost both legs giving solace to a lad called Plank who had lost one leg, he said ‘ look lad you have one more than me’. Mum also talked about giving a meal to two German pilots, one whom was blind, telling the one who spoke English to guide the other by compass points to his plate of food, it was only many years later it was pointed to her that they were prisoners of war – she only saw a patient. Mum’s name then was Grace Reid so she was always called Grace Fields!

Amy Kneale, Edinburgh

Although I was not quite ten years old I remember VE Day very well and earlier the fall of France. I had to ask my parents what “capitulation” meant.

We knew the end of the war was coming and we collected items for a celebratory bonfire. The joy was over whelming but mixed with sadness for those who were lost. I remember saying to my parents and sisters, “The 8th of May 1945, I’ll never forget this date”.

Another moment of joy for me was when I naively thought “Good, there will be no more news to listen to”. We had to sit quietly when the news was on.

Although I was young the war had quite an impact on me. We were evacuated right at the start and my cousin was killed in March 1945. I also remember the great austerity with the food rationing and general shortages which continued into the 1950s.

Ian Severn

I spoke with my father, Robert Allan (Bob) Martin, aged 94 and he tells me exactly where he was on VE Day. He was on board the inshore minesweeper 1034 docked overnight in Grimsby after sweeping up the North Sea coast. He was 19 at the time and the whole crew enjoyed an extra tot of rum, which was most welcome. I’ve attached a photo of him taken at around that time.

1945 was memorable in so many ways. First and foremost of course, it saw the end of the War and what a relief that was for I had never really understood what it was all about. To me it was just the ‘normal’ state of things: I was six years old at the time (born 1938) very much alive and living in Somercotes, Derbyshire, while the great world outside was “at war”. I have since seen on film the great scenes of jubilation in London but in Somercotes things were much more low key. More to the point, I was unable to appreciate anything much at the time since at the point of victory I was struck down with Scarlet Fever in a way which I shall never forget.

My lasting memory is seeing my parents looking desperately anxious outside No. 25, an illuminated ‘V’ for victory sign improvised from Christmas lights shining in the front window, as the ambulance doors closed and off I went for what turned out to be six weeks quarantine in a wholly new and altogether strange environment. For me, ‘VE Day’ had definitely been deferred!

What a homecoming I had after those six long weeks in hospital! Looking back, for me it was certainly ‘VE Day deferred’. I was led in at the front door which opened straight into the front room – always, reserved for special ‘family events’. Everyone who mattered was there, and I clearly remember the tears in my grandma’s eyes as they all fussed around. I felt like a king but above all, just overjoyed and grateful in my six year old way to be home again. There were drinks and cakes and gifts, in fact everything you would expect from a loving family and I revelled in it all; well, who wouldn’t?

By the way, don’t let anyone persuade you that the ‘Forties’ were ‘drab’!

These are just a small selection of the memories that you’ve shared with us – thank you to all who took the time to send them in. We plan to share more in the coming days so be sure to revisit the page for more VE Day memories from Radio Times readers.

Advertisement

For more TV and entertainment to help you stay home and get watching, visit our Stay Home Get Watching hub on RadioTimes.com.