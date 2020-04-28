30 food and drink questions for your home pub quiz

During lockdown, people are resorting to several activities – with home baking, brewing and quizzes all on the rise. So why not test your friends next time you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger – everyone loves food and drink!

has your back next time you host an online gathering – read on for 20 questions on food and drink! Answers are provided below – no peeking…

Ready, steady, quiz…

Questions

What is James Bond’s favourite tipple? What is the most consumed manufactured drink in the world? What type of pasta has a name meaning “little worms”? What type of pastry are profiteroles made out of? From which type of flower does a vanilla pod come? Which nuts are used in marzipan? Which bakery launched a sell-out vegan sausage roll in January 2019? What type of food is Pumpernickel? What is the best selling flavour of soup in the UK? Calamari is a dish made from which animal? Which foul-mouthed chef hosted the Kitchen Nightmares series? Which bread ingredient causes it to rise? Aduki, borlotti and cannellini are types of what? What is the most expensive spice in the world by weight? What spirit is mixed with ginger beer in a Moscow mule? What year did the first McDonald’s store open? What are the real names of the Hairy Bikers? Which pungent plant has its own festival held on the Isle of Wight every year? How many calories does a glass of water contain? Who is replacing Sandi Toksvig as host of The Great British Bake Off for the 2020 series? Grenadine is obtained from which fruit? Gluten is found in which cereal grain? Which fast-food franchise has the largest number of restaurants in the world? What French city does bouillabaisse originate from? What type of wheat is used to make pasta? What is the British name for a zucchini? In which country will you find wine-growing region the Yarra Valley? How many bottles of champagne are there in a magnum? Deer meat is known by what name? Bacardi is what type of spirit?

Answers

