Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 30 food and drink questions for your home pub quiz

30 food and drink questions for your home pub quiz

Feast on these culinary questions - every good pub quiz includes food!

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Fish head stew seen in Sreet Food's Taiwan episode (Netflix)

During lockdown, people are resorting to several activities – with home baking, brewing and quizzes all on the rise. So why not test your friends next time you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger – everyone loves food and drink!

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has your back next time you host an online gathering – read on for 20 questions on food and drink! Answers are provided below – no peeking…

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quizfilm pub quiz, music quiz or sport pub quiz for size? Plus there’s many, many more pub quizzes available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

Ready, steady, quiz…

Questions

  1. What is James Bond’s favourite tipple?
  2. What is the most consumed manufactured drink in the world?
  3. What type of pasta has a name meaning “little worms”?
  4. What type of pastry are profiteroles made out of?
  5. From which type of flower does a vanilla pod come?
  6. Which nuts are used in marzipan?
  7. Which bakery launched a sell-out vegan sausage roll in January 2019?
  8. What type of food is Pumpernickel?
  9. What is the best selling flavour of soup in the UK?
  10. Calamari is a dish made from which animal?
  11. Which foul-mouthed chef hosted the Kitchen Nightmares series?
  12. Which bread ingredient causes it to rise?
  13. Aduki, borlotti and cannellini are types of what?
  14. What is the most expensive spice in the world by weight?
  15. What spirit is mixed with ginger beer in a Moscow mule?
  16. What year did the first McDonald’s store open?
  17. What are the real names of the Hairy Bikers?
  18. Which pungent plant has its own festival held on the Isle of Wight every year?
  19. How many calories does a glass of water contain?
  20. Who is replacing Sandi Toksvig as host of The Great British Bake Off for the 2020 series?
  21. Grenadine is obtained from which fruit?
  22. Gluten is found in which cereal grain?
  23. Which fast-food franchise has the largest number of restaurants in the world?
  24. What French city does bouillabaisse originate from?
  25. What type of wheat is used to make pasta?
  26. What is the British name for a zucchini?
  27. In which country will you find wine-growing region the Yarra Valley?
  28. How many bottles of champagne are there in a magnum?
  29. Deer meat is known by what name?
  30. Bacardi is what type of spirit?

Answers

Advertisement
  1. Vodka Martini – shaken not stirred
  2. Tea
  3. Vermicelli
  4. Choux
  5. Orchid
  6. Almonds
  7. Greggs
  8. Bread
  9. Tomato
  10. Squid
  11. Gordon Ramsay
  12. Yeast
  13. Beans
  14. Saffron
  15. Vodka
  16. 1940
  17. Dave Myers and Si King
  18. Garlic
  19. Zero
  20. Matt Lucas
  21. Pomegranate
  22. Wheat
  23. Subway
  24. Marseille
  25. Durum
  26. Courgette
  27. Australia
  28. Two
  29. Venison
  30. White Rum

Streaming services we think you might like…

Tags

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

B25_25594_R James Bond (Daniel Craig) prepares to shoot in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

30 film anagram questions for your home pub quiz

Geography pub quiz

30 Geography questions for your home pub quiz

After Life – Ricky Gervais’ dark comedy about a journalist who decides to do and say whatever he wants in the wake of his wife’s death

20 comedy TV and film anagrams for your home pub quiz

Daniel Craig in Skyfall

20 James Bond questions for your home pub quiz