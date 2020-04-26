20 hard questions for your home pub quiz
Want to really test your Zoom audience? Try these taxing questions...
If quizzing is the latest craze, then coming up with the best quizzes to impress your friends and family on Zoom, Google Hangouts, Skype or House Party is certainly up there as a close second.
And so, as the rush is on to scour the internet for the best quiz questions, we’ve done some of the hard work for you and come up with some quizzes. Feel free to try them out…
This one is designed to be challenging, so don’t be surprised if you get the complaint that some are “too hard!”.
Good luck…
Questions
- Can you recite the mathematical constant Pye to five decimal places?
- Can you name all the living presidents of the United States of America?
- How many parliamentary seats are returned to the UK Houses of Parliament?
- How many noble gasses are there? And can you name them all?
- What is the capital city of Slovakia?
- Paul David Hewson is the real name of what famous rock musician?
- How many miles plus 514 yards is the British steeplechase The Grand National?
- The letterbox of 10 Downing Street in London has an inscription that reads”First Lord of…” what?
- Where was Queen frontman Freddie Mercury born?
- After Queen Elizabeth II, only four other English monarchs have reached 50 years on the throne – can you name them?
- What does the Japanese “sumimasen” translate to in English?
- Switzerland is made up of how many cantons?
- Cholecystectomy is the name for the medical removal of what body part?
- How many million miles away is the sun from the Earth? (within 5 million miles)
- What trees, often found in California and which can grow up to 300 feet in height, are recognised as the tallest type in the world?
- Since 2016, the Periodic Table has how many confirmed elements?
- In what year was Radio Times magazine first published?
- What was film star John Wayne’s real name?
- Who is credited with the following quote? “The fear of death follows from the fear of life. A man who loves fully is prepared to die at any time”
- On what pacific island did the mutineers of HMS Bounty settle in 1790?
Answers
- 3.14159
- Jimmy Carter, George W Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Donald Trump
- 650
- Six. helium (He), neon (Ne), argon (Ar), krypton (Kr), xenon (Xe) radon (Rn)
- Bratislava
- Bono (U2)
- Four miles. (4 miles 514 yards in total)
- the Treasury
- Zanzibar, Tanzania
- Victoria, Edward III, Henry III, George III (James VI of Scotland ruled more than 50 years in Scotland, and was crowned during his reign James I of England – but didn’t reign England for 50 years)
- Excuse me
- 26
- Gallbladder
- 93 million miles (avg)
- Redwoods (Sequoia sempervirens)
- 118
- 1923
- Marion Michael Morrison
- Mark Twain
- Pitcairn Island
