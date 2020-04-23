20 comedy TV and film anagrams for your home pub quiz

During these hard times, there are two things most of the nation are resorting to: binging feel-good comedy, and online quizzes. So why not combine the two next time you’re hosting on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger with some themed anagrams?

Advertisement

is on hand to provide you with an anagram round devoted to the best comedy film and tv shows around for your next virtual visit to the pub quiz. Here are 20 anagram headscratchers all scrambled from the title of a comedy – try and resist the urge to peek at the answers underneath…

And once you’re done, why not try our TV pub quiz, music pub quiz, film pub quiz, sport pub quiz, Netflix pub quiz, Harry Potter pub quiz , Marvel pub quiz and Disney pub quiz for size?

Now time for the nag a rams – sorry, anagrams…

What are these comedy film and TV shows?

Anagrams

I am nicer ape He Gave North Be A Flag Sin Fred So Shipments A Filmy Guy Sir Fear Menu Doubter Stage Candy Vein Oh One Male Hustle the Robbers Random Tricky Draw Fred Weep Posh Frail Feet Street Chicks Coffee Hit Girls Dryer Retail Tilt Bin Rare Cash

Answers

Advertisement