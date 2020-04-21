Accessibility Links

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman postpone long-standing ‘feud’ for charity

The "mortal enemies" have put aside their differences to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have called a truce on their ongoing ‘feud’ for one whole day, in honour of the charity initiative All In Challenge.

Proceeds go to vulnerable children, frontline workers and the elderly, and everyone who donates will be entered into a draw to have the two A-list actors visit their home and help the winner’s children run a lemonade stand.

The pair often reserve their most cutting (but always teasing) remarks for one another on social media – a spat that made it onto the big screen when Reynolds’ referenced Wolverine in both his Deadpool films.

“People think it [the feud] started with us – well it didn’t,” Jackman deadpanned during a video announcing the prize.

“The Jackmans and Reynolds have been mortal enemies for as long as there has been Jackmans and Reynoldses..ses,” continued a straight-faced Reynolds.

Showing a black-and-white photo featuring both Deadpool (Reynolds) and Wolverine (Jackman), the stars went on to add that starting their respective drinks companies – Jackman’s coffee company and Reynolds’ gin – has only added fuel to the fire.

“But for one day, and one day only, we have agreed to agree to not disagree and only a pandemic could make that happen,” Reynolds said.

Jackman added: “We’ve agreed to join the All In Challenge. We’ll stop our feud for one day and help sell a different type of drink.”

Screenshot, Twitter
Screenshot, Twitter

The lightening-fast opening credits for the segment also packed in a few jokes, including a shoutout to the actors’ wives for “tolerating[ing]” their feud, and a tongue-in-cheek nod to Marvel (which owns both Deadpool and the X-Men franchise).

