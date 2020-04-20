When is White Lines on Netflix? New series from Money Heist creator
The series explores a mysterious death in Spain's beautiful Balearic Islands
After Money Heist (also known as La Casa de Papel) became a surprise international sensation, Netflix jumped at the chance to give viewers more shows with the show’s creator.
Alex Pina signed an exclusive deal with the streaming service and is gearing up to debut his follow-up project, a dark crime drama set on the Balearic Islands in Spain.
Here’s everything you need to know about White Lines…
When is White Lines on Netflix?
White Lines does not yet have a confirmed release date on Netflix, but we’ll update this page as more information comes in…
The series filmed between June and October 2019, so its shooting schedule will not have been affected by coronavirus.
What is White Lines about?
White Lines takes place on the Balearic Islands in Spain, including Majorca and Ibiza, where the body of a once-popular British DJ is discovered 20 years after his initial disappearance.
His sister flies out to uncover what happened to him, but her investigation will force her to confront her own personal demons…
Who is in the cast of White Lines?
Laura Haddock is leading the cast of White Lines, best known as the late mother of Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. She also starred as Hannah Roberts in TV thriller The Capture.
Marta Milans (Shazam) and Juan Diego Botto (Good Behaviour) will co-star in the new series, with supporting roles for Nuno Lopes (Saint George), Daniel Mays (Good Omens), Laurence Fox (Victoria) and Angela Griffin (Waterloo Road).