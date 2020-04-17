Is there a Disney Plus student discount?

In March Disney launched their on-demand streaming service Disney Plus in the UK.

Recent figures reveal that worldwide subscribers have now surpassed the 50 million mark, showing just how many of us are turning to the service for family films and series to keep us entertained while we’re at home.

Students yet to subscribe may be wondering if there is a discount available, and if not, how much a subscription costs.

Is there a Disney Plus account for students?

There is currently no student discount for Disney Plus subscriptions in the UK and neither is there one in the US.

For UK users however, Disney Plus is offering a seven-day free trial. Afterwards, Disney Plus costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year.

Is Disney Plus worth it?

If you’re interested in comparing Disney Plus’ value for money with Netflix and Amazon Prime, we’ve written a review to help you out.

You can also check out the full list of what is available to stream on Disney Plus, which includes the best movies and the best shows available on the platform.

While Disney Plus shows can be viewed on a wide range of devices, such as many smart TVs, it’s worth checking to see if your particular device is one of them before subscribing.

If you’re thinking about sharing an account with members of your household, know that Disney Plus offers the option to register seven different user profiles and ten different devices. However, you can only stream to four different devices at any one time.

