Tim Brooke-Taylor dies aged 79 after contracting coronavirus

Tim Brooke-Taylor has passed away aged 79 after contracting coronavirus.

The actor was best known as a third of The Goodies, alongside Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie.

Brooke-Taylor’s agent confirmed the tragic news in a statement earlier today (April 12th), which read: “It is with great sadness that we announce Tim’s death early today from Covid-19. Joining Footlights in 1960 took him to providing a huge variety of splendid entertainment – television, radio, theatre, film, books, DVDs, CDs, quizzes, etc – all of which he undertook with energy and a great sense of fun.

“We will remember him for so much but must just mention The Goodies and I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue. He had, of course, many fans whom he always treated cheerfully even after long and exhausting rehearsals and recordings.

“In all the time with us and in all his showbiz work, he has been supported by Christine, his wife.”

Brooke-Taylor attended Cambridge University and began his acting career when he became president of the Footlights performing arts club.

He toured the world with the troupe in 1964 before eventually going on to perform on BBC Radio with I’m Sorry, I’ll Read That Again.

Brooke-Taylor had his comedy TV break with At Last the 1948 Show alongside John Cleese and Graham Chapman.

But he is best known for his role in comedy trio, The Goodies, where he became a household name across the globe.

Garden shared a heart-felt tribute to his friend, sharing with The Guardian: “I am terribly saddened by the loss of a dear colleague and close friend of over 50 years. Tim and I met at Cambridge University in the early 1960s and have enjoyed working together almost constantly from that time onwards, on radio, stage, and TV.

“He was a funny, sociable, generous man who was a delight to work with. Audiences found him not only hilarious but also adorable. His loss at this dreadful time is particularly hard to bear and my thoughts are with Christine, Ben, Edward and their families.”

Brooke-Taylor is survived by his wife, Christine.