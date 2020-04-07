Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Radio Times Easter issue now on sale

Radio Times Easter issue now on sale

Stay at home with the best TV, films and radio on offer this Easter weekend

Radio Times Easter issue cover: decorated egg carrying basket of rabbits

Get your complete guide to staying in this bank holiday weekend in the Radio Times Easter issue.

Advertisement

Featuring a bespoke cover by illustrator Robin Shaw – of the legendary 2019 Christmas cover –  watch this week’s issue come alive as we try to bring some Easter cheer to your home.

As we’re encouraged to stay at home, make the most of what TV, film and streaming services have to offer over the long weekend. The Easter issue features full TV and radio listings plus exclusive interviews and features with:

  • MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace;
  • Jacqueline Wilson, on Four Kids and It, her 2012 book which has been turned into a film;
  • Mel Giedroyc (of Mel & Sue) and Malory Towers;
  • Andrew Marr celebrating 50 years of Start the Week

And so much more…

Advertisement

The Easter special edition of Radio Times is on sale and online now. Please share photos of your RT Easter issue with us on social media using #RadioTimesEaster and we’ll re-post our favourites!

You might like

Doctor Who: The Faceless Ones animation

Doctor Who’s new classic series animation features an amazing series 12 Easter egg

Benedict Cumberbatch: I’ve been fighting doing Dracula

Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two host Zoë Ball

Why is Zoe Ball not on Strictly: It Takes Two?

Belgravia, a brand new six-part series from Carnival Films coming to ITV and EPIX in 2020, tells Julian FellowesÕ intriguing tale of London society in the 19th Century. PICTURED:Harriet Walter as Lady Brockenhurst, Ella Purnell as Lady Maria Grey, Tamsin Greig as Anne Trenchard Photographer Colin Hutton. The award-winning creative team behind Downton Abbey reunites with Fellowes, who has adapted from his bestselling novel of the same name for television screens, joined by a stellar ensemble cast including Tamsin Grieg, Philip Glenister, Harriet Walter, Tom Wilkinson and Alice Eve. Filming completed earlier this year at a range of stunning Victorian locations in London and the home counties, Edinburgh, Bath and Northumberland. Belgravia is a story of secrets and dishonour amongst the upper echelon of London society in the 19th Century. When the Trenchards accept an invitation to the now legendary ball hosted by the Duchess of Richmond on the fateful eve of the Battle of Waterloo, it sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come as secrets unravel behind the porticoed doors of LondonÕs grandest postcode. Carnival FilmsÕ Gareth Neame is executive producer alongside Nigel Marchant, Liz Trubridge and Fellowes. John Alexander (Sense & Sensibility, Trust Me) directed the limited series with Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) producing.

Belgravia: Julian Fellowes is open to writing a second series