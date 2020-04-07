Radio Times Easter issue now on sale

Get your complete guide to staying in this bank holiday weekend in the Radio Times Easter issue.

Advertisement

Featuring a bespoke cover by illustrator Robin Shaw – of the legendary 2019 Christmas cover – watch this week’s issue come alive as we try to bring some Easter cheer to your home.

As we’re encouraged to stay at home, make the most of what TV, film and streaming services have to offer over the long weekend. The Easter issue features full TV and radio listings plus exclusive interviews and features with:

MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace;

Jacqueline Wilson, on Four Kids and It, her 2012 book which has been turned into a film;

Mel Giedroyc (of Mel & Sue) and Malory Towers;

Andrew Marr celebrating 50 years of Start the Week

And so much more…

Advertisement

The Easter special edition of Radio Times is on sale and online now. Please share photos of your RT Easter issue with us on social media using #RadioTimesEaster and we’ll re-post our favourites!