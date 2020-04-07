Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual bingo for senior citizens

Matthew McConaughey has joined the ranks of celebrities doing their part to support the public during lockdown, following the likes of John Krasinski and James McAvoy.

Advertisement

The Dallas Buyers Club star hosted a bingo game for a senior living facility in Texas, where the actor currently resides.

He was joined by his mum, his wife and two of their children to call out the numbers in what looks like an exciting game, judging by the video posted on The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living’s Facebook page, which you can watch below:

Virtual Bingo with Matthew McConaughey! Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey? You’d be a whole lot cooler if you did! The residents at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living got to play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey and his family! Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo! Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink. Posted by The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living on Sunday, April 5, 2020

“Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey?” read a post on the senior living facility’s Facebook account. “You’d be a whole lot cooler if you did! The residents at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living got to play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey and his family!”

McConaughey not only hosted the bingo game, he also had a chat with the residents about his “family heritage”, as the Facebook post continued:

“Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo!

Advertisement

“Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink.”