Disney sets new release dates for Black Widow, Mulan and more

Disney has announced a slate of new release dates after postponing several major films due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

The spread of the illness has led to cinemas being temporarily shut down in numerous countries including the United Kingdom.

As a result, many films that were planned for the beginning of the summer movie season have moved to release dates later in the year.

Arguably the most high-profile delay, Scarlett Johansson’s long-awaited Black Widow movie will now arrive in cinemas on 6th November, bumping Marvel’s The Eternals to next year.

Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan has been moved to 24th July, while their Jungle Cruise movie with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt will now release a full year later than planned on 30th July 2021.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Former 20th Century Fox blockbuster Free Guy, an action-comedy set inside a videogame world starring Ryan Reynolds, has abandoned its 3rd July release date for a festive spot on 11th December.

The studio, which Disney recently acquired, has seen a couple of other notable alterations to its schedule.

The latest film from quirky director Wes Anderson, titled The French Dispatch, has moved from 24th July to 16th October.

Meanwhile, the big screen version of popular animated comedy Bob’s Burgers won’t see release until next year on 17th April.

Looking further out, the fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones series has been delayed by just over a year until 29th July 2022.

Notably, there are some films on the Disney slate that are yet to be allocated a new release date, including the long-delayed X-Men film New Mutants.

Advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter states that these new release dates are subject to change once again as the coronavirus outbreak develops.