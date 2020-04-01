Wimbledon 2020 cancelled – will not be given new date

Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled for a later date, tournament officials have confirmed.

The 134th edition of the world famous tennis tournament will not go ahead at all in 2020, meaning fans must wait until 28th June 2021 for their next taste of strawberries and cream on Henman Hill.

A statement from the All England Club reads: “It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28th June to 11th July 2021.

“Uppermost in our mind has been the health and safety of all of those who come together to make Wimbledon happen – the public in the UK and visitors from around the world, our players, guests, members, staff, volunteers, partners, contractors, and local residents – as well as our broader responsibility to society’s efforts to tackle this global challenge to our way of life.

“Since the emergence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in January, we have followed guidance from the UK Government and public health authorities in relation to our year-round operations, alongside developing an understanding of the likely trajectory of the outbreak in the UK.

“This has enabled analysis of the impact of the Government restrictions on the usual commencement in April of the significant preparations required to stage The Championships, either on the original date of 29 June, or at a later date in the summer of 2020.”

