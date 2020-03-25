TV’s First Family are on your Radio Times cover this week!

This week we’re at home with TV’s first family, the much-loved yellow faces who have been on our screens for the last 30 years. The magazine features the show’s stars and creators share the reasons behind its success and reveal their top behind-the-scenes secrets; why are the Simpsons yellow? How did Homer get his catchphrase?

We also breakdown the best shows and box sets to watch in our Streaming section, across iPlayer, Disney+, Britbox, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more, plus our “how-to” stream guide. Want to know what’s on? And if you’re looking for audio accompaniment whilst spending more time at home, David Hepworth shares his ten unmissable podcasts and how listening to them is as easy as your radio.

more timely. Disney Plus launches with thousands of TV shows, movies and documentaries and crucially, more than 600 episodes of The Simpsons now available on demand for all. Too much choice? Check out our recommendations for where to start and what to watch.

Also inside this week’s issue: catch up with Fred, Gino and Gordon ahead of their US road trip, see how Nish Kumar is calling on humour in the current global crisis, and how Lennie James is finding being a British actor in America…

