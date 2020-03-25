Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Netflix’s Tiger King will be adapted into a drama – and a Hollywood star is playing Carole Baskin

Netflix’s Tiger King will be adapted into a drama – and a Hollywood star is playing Carole Baskin

The actress/comedienne will be playing Tiger King's rival...

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Kate McKinnon attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Are you completely obsessed with Netflix’s Tiger King, and wondering what to do next? Well we’ve got some great news for you!

Advertisement

While a second series of Tiger King hasn’t yet been confirmed – although it’s looking very likely – there is a limited series currently in the works on Joe Exotic’s rival Carole Baskin.

And actress Kate McKinnon will be playing her.

The Saturday Night Live star is set to star as the CEO of Big Cat Rescue – who features prominently in  Tiger King – in the new project, which is currently in development at Universal Content Productions.

Carole Baskin
Carole Baskin (Netflix)

Based on the Joe Exotic podcast, the miniseries focuses on Baskin’s epic feud with fellow big cat enthusiast Tiger King.

While there is currently no network or streamer attached to the McKinnon-fronted show, which has been scripted by EP, the release of Tiger King is likely to raise its profile with fans currently going crazy for the Netflix series.

From Kim Kardashian to us at RadioTimes.com, fans can’t believe how unbelievable the series is.

Tiger King, which dropped on the streaming site on March 20th – focuses on the story of Joe Exotic and how he went from running a business centred on his large-cat facility to ending up in prison.

Tiger King
Tiger King

Exotic is currently serving 22 years for two murder-for-hire convictions and crimes against wildlife, after he hired two different hit men to kill Baskin.

A UCP rep told TV Line that while McKinnon has been cast as Baskin, casting for Exotic is still in development for the limited series.

Advertisement

We wonder who they’ll choose to play the eccentric zoo keeper…

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is now available to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Kate McKinnon attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Tiger King

Will there be a season 2 of Tiger King? “There’s a lot that’s still unfolding,” producer says

Tiger King: Carole and Don

What happened to Carole Baskin’s husband Don Lewis? We look at Tiger King’s mystery

Tiger King Joe Exotic

What’s wrong with Joe Exotic’s leg? Tiger King talks about health battle

Tiger King

The wild true story behind Netflix’s Tiger King – and how accurate the series really is