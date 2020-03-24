Accessibility Links

David Walliams to release free audio story every day for 30 days

The Britain's Got Talent judge and hugely successful children's author will release recordings of extracts from his books

David Walliams has announced that he will be releasing a free audio story every day for the next 30 days in a bid to provide entertainment for children currently unable to go to school.

The Britain’s Got Talent Judge and hugely successful children’s author will release recordings of extracts from his books including “The World’s Worst Children” at 11am every day.

The project, titled Elevenses with The World of David Walliams, began yesterday with The Terrible Triplets and continued with Spoiled Brad today.

The recordings are available on Soundcloud, with Walliams himself narrating alongside Morgana Robinson.

Announcing the project on Twitter, Walliams wrote, “Those stuck at home with their kids may be able to relate to ‘The World’s Worst Children’. I’ll be releasing an audio story every day for the next 30 days for free. First up is The Terrible Triplets! Enjoy.”

Walliams project is one of a number of attempts to engage children stuck at home during the lockdown brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Superstar fitness coach Joe Wicks has been running daily PE sessions specifically aimed at children on YouTube every morning, while musician Nick Cope has been hosting Afternoon Get Together—a free musical show aimed at kids.

Schools across the country have been shut as part of measures to delay the spread of coronavirus, with only the children of parents who are considered essential workers still attending classes.

