The Voice UK 2020: Who is competing in the knockouts?
Everything you need to know about the Voice as knockout week comes to an end...
The Voice UK continues this weekend, as coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs, and Tom Jones continue to trim their teams down for the semi-finals.
In the knockouts, artists perform a ‘killer song’ of their choosing and the coaches pick two members of their team to go through to the live shows, creating a final 8 for the public vote and sending 16 home.
A couple of weeks ago, the coaches chopped their teams in half during The Voice Battles. They also had the opportunity to steal one act from each other, which resulted in lots of changes.
So, which acts are competing in the knockouts? Who was sent home after the battles? And who is already through to the live semi-finals (which will now take place later this year following the coronavirus pandemic)?
Here’s everything you need to know…
Team Will
THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS
Gevanni Hutton
One of the youngest in the competition, Gevanni is a 17-year-old student who moved to London from Jamaica two years ago.
IN THE KNOCKOUTS
Baby Sol
Based in West London, Baby Sol, 36, is a singer-songwriter and session/backing vocalist.
Doug Sure
Doug is a 31-year-old electrician from Crystal Palace, London.
Johannes Pietsch
The 18-year-old student from Austria hopes to be as big as Ariana Grande one day.
Lucy Calcines
Raised in Spain by her musician parents, Cuban singer Lucy, 21, currently lives in the UK.
Claudillea Holloway – Stolen from Meghan
The 24-year-old singer is from Cambridgeshire.
OUT
Zindzi Thomas
The 31-year-old singer from Salford works as a debt management advisor. She was sent home after a battle with Doug.
Alia Lara
The 19-year-old is a busker from Enfield, North London. After a battle with Lucy, she was sent home.
Shauna Byrne
She is a 16-year-old a student from Dublin. She lost in a battle with Gevanni.
Everygreen
Made up of best friends from Donegal, Ireland, the Irish trio have been singing together since school days. They lost in a battle with Johannes.
Team Tom
THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS
Jonny Brooks
Jonny, 28, is from Ireland and currently works as a janitor in a cathedral.
IN THE KNOCKOUTS
ShezAr
The sister of singer Labrinth, ShezAr is a 31-year-old singer who group in London with her musical family of nine.
Zion
Zion, 26, is a freelance graphic designer who lives in Manchester.
Elly O’Keeffe
Hailing from Cork in Ireland, Elly is a 31-year-old teacher. She also comes from a very musical family.
Lois Moodie
The younger singer, 21, has been singing with her family from the age of four.
So Diva – Stolen from Will
So Diva are a three-piece soul tribute act made up of Jenny, Tania and Danni who have been together for six years.
OUT
Lara George
Lara, 32, is a learning support assistant from Essex. She lost in a battle with ShezAr.
Lara Anstead
The 26-year-old performing arts teacher. She was sent home after battling with Jonny.
Sean Connolly
Sean is a 30-year-old insurance renewals advisor. He lost in a battle with Lois.
Vivienne Isebor
The mental health recovery worker, 26, is from North London. She lost in a battle with Zion.
Shaun Samonini
Gym-owner Shaun, 33, is from Essex. He also sings in his spare time. Sadly, his journey came to an end after Elly won the battle.
Team Meghan
THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS
Trinity-Leigh Cooper
The 16-year-old comes from Wales.
IN THE KNOCKOUTS
Brooke Scullion
The 20-year-old is from Derry in Northern Ireland and works at a petting zoo.
Blaize China
Blaize China, 21, is from the Isley of Sheppey.
Oli Ross
Oli is a 21-year-old sales assistant from Leeds.
Darci Wilders
Darci, 18, is a student from Strabane, Northern Ireland.
Beryl McCormack – Stolen from Olly
Beryl, 22, is part-time make-up artist.
OUT
Katie and Aoife
The singing duo are 16-year-old twin sisters from Ireland. They were sent home after losing a battle against Darci.
Holly Scally
The 16-year-old student hails from Glasgow. She lost in a battle with Trinity.
Dean John-Wilson
Dean, 30, is currently an actor-singer from Middlesborough – who previously appeared as Aladdin in the West End. Unfortunately his journey on The Voice was cut short after a battle with Oli.
Team Olly
THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS
Jordan Phillips – Stolen from Will
Jordan, 20, is from Stockport and currently works as a joiner and sandwich delivery man.
IN THE KNOCKOUTS
Cameo Williams
Cameo is an 18-year-old student from Leighton Buzzard.
Ty Lewis
Ty, 18, is a music technology student from Billingham.
Alan Chan
Full time music student Alan, 40, is from London.
Cat Cavelli
Cat is a 29-year-old full time mum who lives in London.
Blessing Chitapa
The young singer, 17, is a student from Dudley.
OUT
Belle Noir
The singing trio is made up of Jasmine, Sarah and Emily, who have been performing for three years. They lost in a battle with Cat.
Brian Corbett
Brian, 29, is from Ireland and currently works as a bartender. He was sent home after a battle with Cameo.
Bleu Woodward
Out after battle with Alan. Bleu, 36, is a singer and gym receptionist originally from Leeds.
Millie Bowell
The singer, 23, is a florist from South London. She lost in a battle with Ty.
The Voice UK 2020 Knockout rounds conclude on Saturday at 8:30pm, only on ITV.