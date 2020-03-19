Kevin Bacon launches ‘6 Degrees’ Instagram campaign to encourage social distancing

Kevin Bacon has launched the social media campaign #IStayHomeFor, aimed at encouraging us all to stay home and practise social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Footloose star is the subject of the game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, or “Bacon’s Law,” which challenges players to name any actor and link them back to Bacon via six or fewer acquaintances.

The actor has chosen to use the game as a positive way of raising awareness about social distancing, and how many people it can help.

Posting to his social media accounts, he wrote: “It’s now so important to stay home and keep our distance from others if you are able. It’s one way we can help prevent the spread of #Coronavirus and save lives. The more of us who can, make it safer for those who can’t.”

He continued, “So if you’re home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. The more folks involved, the merrier – We’re all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!).”

He then tagged singers Elton John and Demi Lovato, stand-up comedian Kevin Hart, footballer David Beckham and The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, inviting them to carry on the chain.

Already one of the starts has responded. Elton John posted a picture of himself to Instagram with a sign reading, ‘#IStayHomeFor David Furnish, Zachary and Elijah’ – in reference to his husband and two sons, respectively.

You can take part by posting a photo or video of yourself holding a sign with the name of the person you’re staying home for, and tagging #IStayHomeFor.