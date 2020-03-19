BBC reveals which classic TV boxsets are returning to iPlayer

The BBC has revealed the box sets that will be released on iPlayer during the coming weeks, including spy drama Spooks, which drops on the streaming service on Thursday.

All 10 series of the thriller will be made available to viewers, who will be able to binge-watch from the very beginning of the BAFTA award-winning show, with stars including Bodyguard’s Keeley Hawes, Matthew MacFadyen (Pride & Prejudice), David Oyelowo (Selma), Rupert Penry-Jones (Whitechapel) and Nicola Walker (Last Tango in Halifax).

Other shows which will be box-setted and made available to stream imminently include Waking the Dead, Wallander, The Missing, The A-Word, and the entire back catalogue of French and Saunders.

BBC

Following an announcement on Wednesday, Dan McGolpin, controller of programming and BBC iPlayer, says: “BBC iPlayer is playing a vital role in these unprecedented times, not only allowing people to catch up on the latest news but also giving them a place to escape into a great series of their choice. We’re delighted to add to the rich mix that is already on offer.”

Read on below for all the new BBC iPlayer box sets announced so far, and the dates they’re set to drop.

