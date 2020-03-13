Lady Gaga tour comes to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for UK date – get presale and general tickets
Lady Gaga announced six dates for her summer tour promoting her new album with one date in the UK
Lady Gaga has announced she’s heading on tour this summer for a limited run of six dates – including a UK gig.
The worldwide show will kick off in Paris on 24th July at Stade de France followed by a performance in London.
The London show will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 30th July.
Gaga’s tour is in support of her new album Chromatica, which includes her newly released single Stupid Love. The album is set for release on 10th April.
Buy tickets for Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Tour
When do tickets go on sale for Lady Gaga’s tour?
If you pre-order Lady Gaga’s album from her Official Lady Gaga Store by 5pm on 9th March you get priority access to tickets.
General tickets for The Chromatica Ball go on sale starting Friday, 13th March at 10am for Paris, London, and Toronto.
Then on Monday, 16th March tickets go on sale in Boston, Chicago and New Jersey.
You can buy tickets at Ticketmaster here.
Tickets also include a donation to Born This Way Foundation, which Gaga co-founded with her mother.
Lady Gaga tour dates
- 24th July – Stade de France, Paris
- 30th July – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
- 5th August – Fenway Park, Boston, MA
- 9th August – Rogers Centre, Toronto
- 14th August – Wrigley Field, Chicago
- 19th August – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey