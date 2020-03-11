Is Contagion on Netflix? Where to watch the virus outbreak film online

Given the headlines at the moment, it’s not surprising you’re looking for something along the lines of ‘virus film’ content.

Advertisement

Netflix also has the docuseries Pandemic which is worth a watch, but if you’re looking for something else then there’s the 2011 film Contagion on hand.

The thriller from director Steven Soderbergh follows several plots in tandem, from civilians to medical professionals and researchers as they all deal with a killer virus outbreak.

Starring Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Marion Cotillard, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law and Bryan Cranston.

So where can you watch Contagion?

Is Contagion on Netflix?

Contagion isn’t currently on Netflix.

Advertisement

Watch Contagion online

While the film isn’t on Netflix don’t worry Contagion is available on Amazon Prime. You can also buy the film. It’s also available on iTunes or Google Play.