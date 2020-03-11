Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Is Contagion on Netflix? Where to watch the virus outbreak film online

Is Contagion on Netflix? Where to watch the virus outbreak film online

Here's where you can watch the 2011 film Contagion

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Contagion

Given the headlines at the moment, it’s not surprising you’re looking for something along the lines of ‘virus film’ content.

Advertisement

Netflix also has the docuseries Pandemic which is worth a watch, but if you’re looking for something else then there’s the 2011 film Contagion on hand.

The thriller from director Steven Soderbergh follows several plots in tandem, from civilians to medical professionals and researchers as they all deal with a killer virus outbreak.

Starring Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Marion Cotillard, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law and Bryan Cranston.

So where can you watch Contagion?

Is Contagion on Netflix?

Contagion isn’t currently on Netflix.

Advertisement

Watch Contagion online

While the film isn’t on Netflix don’t worry Contagion is available on Amazon Prime. You can also buy the film. It’s also available on iTunes or Google Play.

Tags

All about Contagion

Contagion
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Gwyneth Paltrow on Chris Martin, children, Coldplay and Contagion

Film DVD round-up: The Ides of March, Contagion, Anonymous, The Rum Diary and Immortals

10 Strictly Come Dancing secrets from behind the scenes

The Voice UK Lauren Bannon

Meet the 8 singers hoping to impress in The Voice UK’s first Blind Auditions