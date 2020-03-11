Accessibility Links

Biffy Clyro announce 2020 UK tour – how to get tickets

Get tickets to see the band live

Biffy Clyro

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro have announced their 2020 tour and will appear across the UK and Ireland with a string of live shows.

The band’s tour will be called “A Celebration of Endings” after their newest album, which is due out this May.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Biffy Clyro UK 2020 tour and how to get your tickets.

Get your tickets to see Biffy Clyro live

When is the Biffy Clyro 2020 UK tour?

Biffy Clyro announced UK and Ireland dates for later this year and will be performing throughout September and October 2020. The gigs form part of a wider tour which includes shows as far as Australia.

Biffy Clyro announced their tour on Twitter and Instagram to their hundreds of thousands of followers.

When do tickets for Biffy Clyro 2020 UK tour go on sale?

Tickets for the O2 presale go live from Wednesday 18 March at 10am.

The Live Nation presale tickets will be available from Thursday 19 March at 10am.

General on sale tickets will then be released on Friday 20 March at 10am.

How to get tickets for Biffy Clyro 2020 UK tour

Tickets for Biffy Clyro 2020 UK tour are available online from official ticket vendor Ticketmaster.

Get your tickets to see Biffy Clyro live

Which UK venues will Biffy Clyro tour in 2020?

Biffy Clyro will appear at venues across the UK and Ireland:

  • Sunday 27 September: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, Nottingham – get tickets
  • Tuesday 29 September: Utilita Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne – get tickets
  • Wednesday 30 September: Arena Birmingham, Birmingham – get tickets
  • Thursday 1 October: The O2, London – get tickets
  • Saturday 3 October: Manchester Arena, Manchester – get tickets
  • Sunday 4 October: First Direct Arena, Leeds – get tickets
  • Wednesday 7 October: 3Arena, Dublin – get tickets
  • Friday 9 October: Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff – get tickets
  • Sunday 11 October: Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth – get tickets

