Lady Gaga tour comes to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for UK date – get presale and general tickets

Lady Gaga has announced she’s heading on tour this summer for a limited run of six dates – including a UK gig.

The worldwide show will kick off in Paris on 24th July at Stade de France followed by a performance in London.

The London show will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 30th July.

Gaga’s tour is in support of her new album Chromatica, which includes her newly released single Stupid Love. The album is set for release on 10th April.

Buy tickets for Lady Gaga’s The Chromatica Ball Tour

When do tickets go on sale for Lady Gaga’s tour?

If you pre-order Lady Gaga’s album from her Official Lady Gaga Store by 5pm on 9th March you get priority access to tickets.

General tickets for The Chromatica Ball go on sale starting Friday, 13th March at 10am for Paris, London, and Toronto.

Then on Monday, 16th March tickets go on sale in Boston, Chicago and New Jersey.

You can buy tickets at Ticketmaster here.

Tickets also include a donation to Born This Way Foundation, which Gaga co-founded with her mother.

Lady Gaga tour dates