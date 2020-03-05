Accessibility Links

iZombie star Rose McIver cast as lead in US remake of BBC One’s Ghosts

The actor is about to swap zombies for ghosts

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 22: Rose McIver at Entertainment Weekly's annual Comic-Con party in celebration of Comic-Con 2017 at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

iZombie actress Rose McIver is set to play the lead role in the US remake of BBC One comedy Ghosts.

The American series will share the same premise as the BBC hit, seeing a young couple inherit a large country home without realising it is inhabited by a number of zany ghosts.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, McIver will play Sam – a freelance journalist who moves into the house with her husband Ryan in the hopes it will help their finances.

They get a lot more than they bargained for, however, when they discover a group of high-maintenance ghosts haunting the property. Nonetheless, her kind nature sees Sam try her utmost to help them with their lingering issues.

In the supporting cast, Brandon Scott Jones – most recently seen in The Good Place – will take on one of the paranormal entities, a militiaman who died in the 1700s.

The British version was created by the comedy troupe behind Horrible Histories, and stars Charlotte Ritchie (Call The Midwife). It has already been renewed for a second and third series, after averaging more than four million viewers per episode.

The US pilot has been ordered by broadcaster CBS, but it is not yet known whether it will move forward to a full first season.

Ghosts is available on BBC iPlayer

