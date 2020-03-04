Chris and Rosie Ramsey add extra dates to podcast tour – when tickets go live
The comedian and his wife take their Shagged, Married, Annoyed podcast on the road for a UK tour
Chris and Rosie Ramsey have added five extra dates to their UK podcast tour.
The pair are taking their popular Shagged, Married, Annoyed podcast on the road this September.
Due to popular demand, the couple has added some new dates to the list which will go on sale 10am on Friday, 6th March.
Tickets for all other dates are already on sale.
The podcast launched a year ago and already has 18 million downloads with the pod topping charts regularly thanks to the duos comedic chat covering everything from life, relationships, parenting, and general annoyances.
The tour begins in Birmingham on Thursday, 3rd September.
Shagged Married Annoyed 2020 UK dates
Wednesday, 2nd Sep – Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham (NEW DATE)
Thursday, 3rd Sep – Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham
Friday, 4th Sep – Opera House, Manchester
Saturday, 5th Sep – Opera House, Manchester (NEW DATE)
Saturday, 12th Sep – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Sunday, 13th Sep – Utilita Arena, Newcastle (NEW DATE)
Wednesday, 16th Sep – Edinburgh Playhouse (NEW DATE)
Thursday, 17th Sep – Edinburgh Playhouse
Friday, 18th Sep – Theatre Royal, Glasgow
Tuesday, 22nd Sep – Nottingham Playhouse
Wednesday, 23rd Sep – Grand Theatre, Leeds
Sunday, 27th Sep – Adelphi Theatre, London
Monday, 28th Sep – SSE Arena, Wembley