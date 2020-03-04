Genesis announce 2020 reunion and first tour in 13 years – how to buy tickets and presale

Genesis are making a comeback 13 years after their last gig together with the band announcing a new tour.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford announced their reunion on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 show on Wednesday morning ahead of pre-sale tickets going live later this week.

Tickets go on sale 10am Friday with a range of dates available across the country, but presale tickets go on sale Thursday at 9am.

Genesis, known for hits Land of Confusion and I Can’t Dance, is returning with only three of its members. Peter Gabriel, the fourth member, is now 70 and isn’t expected to join the rock band for the tour.

Collins and Rutherford performed together in Berlin last summer sparking rumours of a return, but it was only earlier this week that the band posted on their Instagram account a photo of the three of them captioned: “And then there were three…”

The last time the band performed together was 2007 for their 40th anniversary on the Turn it On Again Tour.

Nic Collins will join the band on drums, Collins’ usual role, and long time guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer will also join the group.

When do tickets to Genesis 2020 tour go on sale?

General tickets go on sale Friday, 6th March at 9am – you can buy them here, Dublin general sale goes on sale Monday, 9th March – you can buy tickets for Ireland here.

When do Genesis 202 tour presale tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets for Genesis 2020 tour go on sale Thursday, 5th March at 9am on LiveNation – you can sign up here.

Genesis 2020 UK and Ireland tour dates