How to watch and live stream Derby v Man Utd

Wayne Rooney and his Derby County team are hoping to topple Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round.

The United legend has faced his former side with Everton but will now hope for cup success with Derby.

Rooney has settled in nicely at the Championship side and have helped steer the Rams away from the relegation zone and up the table.

He will relish the chance to prove he’s still got it in front of an adoring United away support.

Yet the visitors won’t be in any mood to show mercy with silverware in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sights and a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals on the line.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Derby v Man Utd game on TV and online.

What time is Derby v Man Utd?

Derby v Man Utd will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 5th March 2020.

What channel is Derby v Man Utd?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Derby v Man Utd

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com predicts…

Derby have stabilised themselves in the Championship, a solid if unspectacular unit with Rooney providing a dash of quality in the middle of the park.

It will be an interesting test to see whether he can keep up with the pace of United.

However, while the spotlight will be on Rooney, United boast a blossoming array of stars including Bruno Fernandes who has quickly become a key player for Solskjaer.

His dynamic range of passing and movement has given United an added sharpness and if he plays, he could steal the show again.

Prediction: Derby 0-2 Man Utd