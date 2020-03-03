Take Me Out and Catchphrase’s TV studio confirms case of coronavirus

A coronavirus case has been confirmed at a television studio where Take Me Out and Catchphrase is filmed.

Advertisement

An employee of one of the businesses at Maidstone Studios is understood to have tested positive for the virus.

A spokesman for Vinters Business Park, where the studio is located, confirmed a member of their team had tested positive for Covid-19.

As a precaution, the team is self-isolating and working from home, Vinters said.

The employee was diagnosed with the infection yesterday evening according to Kent Live.

In an email sent out to staff, other workers at the site were told the person had been in the building last week and has been told to self-isolate as a precaution.

According to Kent Online, the staff member is said to have returned to work last week after a trip to Italy – where there are 2036 coronavirus cases at present, with 52 of those cases resulting in death as of 3rd March 2020.

A spokesman for Vinters Business Park said: “We can confirm that there has been notification that a tenant of the Vinters Business Park has made us aware that a member of their team has tested positive for Covid-19, and that their team is taking the sensible precaution of self-isolating and working from home.

“Vinters Business Park has taken steps to reiterate the guidance from UK government for employers and businesses.In the meantime, Vinters Business Park has activated a range of advised actions and procedures oriented to safeguard the health and safety of all tenants, as per the guidance from UK government.”

The site opened in 1982 and describes itself as the largest independent TV studios and has been used to film Supermarket Sweep, Take Me Out and Trisha and was also the scene of the leaders debate, when Jeremy Corbyn took on Boris Johnson ahead of the General Election.

It also home to around 40 businesses.

Four more patients have tested positive for coronavirus in England, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to 40, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said.

In a statement, Professor Chris explained: “As of 9am this morning, four further patients in England have tested positive for Covid-19.

Advertisement

“All four patients had recently travelled from Italy. The patients are from Hertfordshire, Devon and Kent. All are being investigated and contact tracing has begun. The total number of UK cases is 40.”