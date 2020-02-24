Disney+ offers discounted subscription pre-launch in the UK

Disney is offering UK fans a discounted annual subscription to their new streaming service ahead of its launch next month.

Advertisement

Disney+ will finally be available in the UK from 24th March, after launching in the United States back in November 2019.

Those who set up a subscription before the launch date will enjoy a discounted price of £49.99 for the year, which equates to £4.17 per month.

The discount will be available until 23rd March, from which point the regular price will be £5.99 per month, or £59.99 for an annual subscription.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The new streamer offers a wide variety of Disney-owned content spanning the likes of Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic and their classic animation brand.

There will be 25 Disney+ Originals available to stream at launch, with the glossy Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian leading the charge, alongside the live-action Lady and the Tramp remake and zany documentary series The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Later this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will make its debut on Disney+ with two hotly-anticipated shows: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in August and WandaVision in December.

Subscribers will be able to watch Disney+ on a variety of different devices, including game consoles, media players and smart TVs, with the ability to set up seven different profiles and watch on up to four devices at the same time.

Advertisement

Disney+ will be available in the UK from 24th March 2020