When is Endeavour season seven on TV?

Shaun Evans is returning as young Inspector Endeavour Morse, in a seventh series by writer Russell Lewis — and this time the characters will bid farewell to the Swinging Sixties, as the series ushers in a brand new decade…

Here’s everything you need to know about Endeavour season seven…

What time is Endeavour season seven on TV?

Endeavour series seven concludes on Sunday 23rd February at 8pm on ITV.

Production on the seventh season commenced in August 2019, which was announced on the show’s official Twitter page.

Let production commence on #Endeavour Series 7! Exciting first update from the episode one read-through. Returning to @ITV and @MasterpiecePBS ???? pic.twitter.com/zmIfYnb4Do — Endeavour (@EndeavourTV) August 9, 2019

What is Endeavour about and what’s going to happen?

The series is a prequel to the long-running detective drama series Inspector Morse (starring John Thaw). Endeavour — the title is Morse’s first name — follows a young, junior Morse working as a detective for the Oxford City Police.

Last season saw Morse and Thursday investigate the death of a librarian, with links to a potential widespread criminal conspiracy and the murder of George Fancy (Lewis Peek). The series also saw the debut of a significant facial feature…

“It warms your top lip, if nothing else,” Evans told RadioTimes.com of the ‘Morse-tache’. “It was Russ’ idea, not mine, and I was more than happy to oblige.”

However, from series seven images released so far, it looks like the Morse-tache won’t be making a reappearance.

The series took place during the summer of 1969, and as most previous seasons have been set during consecutive years, season seven will likely usher in a brand new decade, with Life on Mars-esque decor and sets.

Shaun Evans has revealed to RadioTimes.com that season seven will give us hints as to why Fred Thursday isn’t in the original Inspector Morse series – teasing a potential falling-out between the pair…

“In the books, and then in the later series, Thursday’s never mentioned, obviously he’s an invention [for Endeavour]. So we have to make a decision as to why that is. So we’re coming towards that now,” Evans said.

Asked about the rising conflict between the Fred and Endeavour, he added: “It’s more interesting I think when there is a bit of conflict there, you know.”

Season seven will see the return of all the main cast, including Shaun Evans (Silk) as young Morse and Roger Allam (Game of Thrones, The Thick of It) as Fred Thursday.

However, Fred’s daughter and Endeavour’s love interest, Joan Thursday (played by Sara Vickers) won’t be returning for season seven.

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, Evans was asked whether Joan would return in the upcoming season. “Not in this series,” he revealed, “only for good news really: Sarah had a baby this time, and so she was unavailable for filming, alas.”

However, he added that Vickers would “definitely be back, she’s part of the family,” confirming that viewers will see the return of Joan in future seasons.

Is there a trailer for Endeavour season seven?

Yes, you can watch it below.