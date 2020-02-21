Lewis Capaldi announces extra UK 2020 tour date – get your tickets

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has been topping the charts with hits such as Someone You Loved and Hold Me While You Wait.

At this year’s BRIT Awards, he was recognised for his achievements by taking home both the coveted Best New Artist and Best Song awards. The artist accepted his BRITs on stage with a bottle of Buckfast in hand and laughed off those who criticised him for drinking, with a post on social media.

imagine having a drink on my first night off in months after winning two Brit awards, can you believe it?! https://t.co/jsUDWEtclt — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) February 19, 2020

Now, Lewis Capaldi has announced that The O2, London will be the venue for the final show of his Divinely Uninspired tour. The tour will see the singer performing major city venues up and down the UK and Ireland, as well as festivals, including Lowlands Festival in The Netherlands. Capaldi will also be the support act in the US and Canada for One Direction’s Niall Horan, in addition to his own solo tour dates over there.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s 2020 UK tour and how to get your tickets.

When is Lewis Capaldi’s UK 2020 tour?

The Divinely Uninspired tour will kick off in Manchester on 2 March, with a final performance on 2 October at The O2, London. Get Lewis Capaldi tickets

When do tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s UK tour go on sale?

Tickets for the majority of Lewis Capaldi’s UK dates are on sale now although many venues have limited availability left.

Presale tickets for his final show at the O2, London will go on sale on Thursday 20 February at 11am.

General tickets for the performance will be released at 11am Friday 21 February.

How to get tickets to Lewis Capaldi’s UK tour

All the tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s UK, Ireland and festival shows are available through official vendor, Ticketmaster.

Which UK venues will Lewis Capaldi tour in 2020?

The singer will perform at a wide range of venues across the UK and beyond.

Which US venues will Lewis Capaldi tour in 2020?

Capaldi will tour a number of venues in the US and Canada during July and August this year.

Which US venues will Lewis Capaldi support Niall Horan at in 2020?

As part of the One Direction singer’s solo Nice to Meet Ya tour, Lewis Capaldi will appear as the support act. Most tickets are available to buy however presale tickets for some venues below will go on sale from Thursday 20 February.