Ricky Gervais announces extra tour UK dates – get your tickets

British comedian Ricky Gervais is recognised world-wide, not least for creating and starring in acclaimed shows such as The Office, Extras, Derek and Netflix’s Afterlife.

The stand-up star is also well known for his provocative speeches as host of the Golden Globes, where he appeared for the final time this year.

Following the success of his stand-up special, Humanity on Netflix, the comedian will complete an international tour. Gervais will perform SuperNature across UK venues as well as gigs in Europe, the US and more.

Now, Ricky Gervais has announced three additional UK dates in Brighton, Watford and Glasgow and he shared the news with his 14.2 million followers on Twitter.

A few more dates have been added to the #SuperNature tour! Brighton, Glasgow and Watford coming March-May ???? Tickets go on sale at 10am This Friday. https://t.co/qEaClo8tzu — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) February 17, 2020

Here’s everything you need to know about Ricky Gervais’s 2020 tour and how to get your tickets.

When is Ricky Gervais’ UK 2020 tour?

Ricky Gervais’s tour kicks off in Vienna, Austria this March and is due to finish this November with a finale gig at Wembley in London. The majority of his shows will be performed at The London Palladium on consecutive nights throughout October.

When do tickets for Ricky Gervais’ UK 2020 tour go on sale?

Tickets for Ricky Gervais’ Brighton, Watford and Glasgow gigs go on sale at 10am on Friday 21 February.

Tickets for his London gigs at the London Palladium and Wembley are now on sale.

How to get tickets for Ricky Gervais’ UK 2020 tour

Tickets for Ricky Gervais’ SuperNature tour are available from official vendor, Ticketmaster.

Which UK venues will Ricky Gervais tour in 2020?

The comedian will perform in London and nearby venues, plus a gig Glasgow.

Which US venues will Ricky Gervais tour in 2020?

Key venues in Chicago, New York and LA will host the comedian stateside this year.

Which other venues will Ricky Gervais tour in 2020?

In addition to his UK and US dates, the comedian will also take SuperNature to other worldwide destinations.