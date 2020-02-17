Take part in our Radio Times TV Licence Fee Survey

Accessibility Links

The Government has opened a public consultation on decriminalising TV licence-fee evasion. We think it’s vital that Radio Times readers voices are heard. The questions in the survey (link below) reflect the key concerns.

Take five minutes to answer and we will ensure your opinion is at the heart of the debate.

Radio Times will publish the results and send them to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

 

Click here to take part in the survey.

 

The survey closes at 12 noon on Friday 6 March 2020.

