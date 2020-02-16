Dancing on Ice’s Mark Hanretty “forgets” Libby Clegg is blind
The gold-medal-winning Paralympian sprinter is legally blind - but her skills on the ice have led pro-partner Mark to "forget" her condition
Dancing on Ice professional skater Mark Hanretty has revealed that he’s previously “forgotten” that his celebrity partner, Paralympian Libby Clegg, is blind – leading him to leave her “stranded” on the ice rink.
Appearing on Lorraine on Friday, Hanretty was asked whether he ever forgets about his talented partner’s disability. He confirmed he had, stating: “I’ve forgotten at inopportune times where I have left Libby and realised she is in the middle of the ice rink and left her stranded, so that’s not the best… I do forget because she has so many coping mechanisms.”
Clegg, who appeared to find Hanretty’s admission funny, revealed that to navigate the ice rink she creates a map in her head of “where boundaries and certain obstacles are,” adding: “I just try and memorise all those really small details.”
- Dancing on Ice 2020 line up – meet the skating celebrities
- Who is Libby Clegg? Meet the Paralympian and Dancing On Ice contestant
- Dancing on Ice star Libby Clegg: ‘I’m not trying to be inspirational’
Earlier this month Clegg had to pull out of a Sunday night show due to illness, but has since returned.
Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays at 6pm on ITV