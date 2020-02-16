Accessibility Links

  3. Dancing on Ice’s Mark Hanretty “forgets” Libby Clegg is blind

Dancing on Ice’s Mark Hanretty “forgets” Libby Clegg is blind

The gold-medal-winning Paralympian sprinter is legally blind - but her skills on the ice have led pro-partner Mark to "forget" her condition

Dancing On Ice 2019 - Libby Clegg

Dancing on Ice professional skater Mark Hanretty has revealed that he’s previously “forgotten” that his celebrity partner, Paralympian Libby Clegg, is blind – leading him to leave her “stranded” on the ice rink.

Appearing on Lorraine on Friday, Hanretty was asked whether he ever forgets about his talented partner’s disability. He confirmed he had, stating: “I’ve forgotten at inopportune times where I have left Libby and realised she is in the middle of the ice rink and left her stranded, so that’s not the best… I do forget because she has so many coping mechanisms.”

Clegg, who appeared to find Hanretty’s admission funny, revealed that to navigate the ice rink she creates a map in her head of “where boundaries and certain obstacles are,” adding: “I just try and memorise all those really small details.”

The gold-medal-winning Paralympian sprinter suffers from a deteriorating eye condition called Stargardt’s Muscular Dystrophy, severely reducing her peripheral vision in her left eye and making her legally blind.

Earlier this month Clegg had to pull out of a Sunday night show due to illness, but has since returned.

Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays at 6pm on ITV

All about Dancing on Ice

Joe Swash Dancing on Ice (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

