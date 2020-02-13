Louis Tomlinson announces extra UK tour date – here’s how to get tickets

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson is going it alone and will be touring worldwide in 2020. Now, the singer has announced freshly released tickets for an additional, one-off UK performance at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in August.

Louis Tomlinson’s tour follows the release of his debut album, Walls and will see him perform across the world.

Proving popular already, the Doncaster-born singer’s early European dates in cities such as Paris and Berlin have already sold out, as have venues in Mexico, Japan and across the US.

Can't quite believe I'm finally saying this. My debut album #Walls is out now! Let me know what you think https://t.co/SjNtpDIKX2 pic.twitter.com/wVbjQqYbRr — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 31, 2020

Louis Tomlinson found fame after appearing on The X Factor as a soloist, before being brought into boyband One Direction with fellow contestants Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Niall Horan.

The band achieved worldwide fame with legions of superfans across the globe. Then, the band parted ways in 2016 on an apparent temporary basis, following the departure of Zayn Malik the year before. All five members have gone on to launch solo music careers.

Here’s everything you need to know about Louis Tomlinson’s tour, including how to get your tickets.

When is Louis Tomlinson’s 2020 tour?

The former One Direction singer’s tour will begin early March in Barcelona and end with a performance in Scarborough, UK mid-August.

He will be performing in the UK between 23 and 28 March (plus the additional Scarborough gig on 15 August).

When do tickets for Louis Tomlinson’s 2020 tour go on sale?

Tickets for the additional event in Scarborough go on sale at 9am, Friday 14 February.

Although many venues are already sold out, tickets for many places are still available.

How to get tickets for Louis Tomlinson’s 2020 tour

Tickets can be purchased through the official vendor Ticketmaster.

Which UK venues with Louis Tomlinson tour in 2020?

Which worldwide venues will Louis Tomlinson tour in 2020?

