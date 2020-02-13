Louis Tomlinson announces extra UK tour date – here’s how to get tickets
See the One Direction singer in the UK this August
One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson is going it alone and will be touring worldwide in 2020. Now, the singer has announced freshly released tickets for an additional, one-off UK performance at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in August.
Louis Tomlinson’s tour follows the release of his debut album, Walls and will see him perform across the world.
Proving popular already, the Doncaster-born singer’s early European dates in cities such as Paris and Berlin have already sold out, as have venues in Mexico, Japan and across the US.
Can't quite believe I'm finally saying this. My debut album #Walls is out now! Let me know what you think https://t.co/SjNtpDIKX2 pic.twitter.com/wVbjQqYbRr
— Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 31, 2020
Louis Tomlinson found fame after appearing on The X Factor as a soloist, before being brought into boyband One Direction with fellow contestants Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Niall Horan.
The band achieved worldwide fame with legions of superfans across the globe. Then, the band parted ways in 2016 on an apparent temporary basis, following the departure of Zayn Malik the year before. All five members have gone on to launch solo music careers.
Here’s everything you need to know about Louis Tomlinson’s tour, including how to get your tickets.
When is Louis Tomlinson’s 2020 tour?
The former One Direction singer’s tour will begin early March in Barcelona and end with a performance in Scarborough, UK mid-August.
He will be performing in the UK between 23 and 28 March (plus the additional Scarborough gig on 15 August).
When do tickets for Louis Tomlinson’s 2020 tour go on sale?
Tickets for the additional event in Scarborough go on sale at 9am, Friday 14 February.
Although many venues are already sold out, tickets for many places are still available.
How to get tickets for Louis Tomlinson’s 2020 tour
Tickets can be purchased through the official vendor Ticketmaster.
Which UK venues with Louis Tomlinson tour in 2020?
- 23 March: The Roundhouse, London – get tickets
- 24 March: The Roundhouse, London- get tickets
- 26 March: O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow – get tickets
- 27 March: Doncaster Dome, Doncaster – get tickets
- 28 March: O2 Apollo, Manchester – >get tickets
- 15 August: Scarborough Open Air Theatre – get tickets
Which worldwide venues will Louis Tomlinson tour in 2020?
Find remaining international tickets here
- 11 March: Fabrique, Milan, Italy – sold out
- 14 March: Arena/Fryshuset, Stockholm, Sweden – sold out
- 16 March: Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany – sold out
- 18 March: L’Olympia, Paris, France – sold out
- 19 March: Afas Live: Amsterdam, Netherlands – sold out
- 14 April: Stereo Plaza, Kyiv, Ukraine – get tickets
- 16 April: Crocus City Hall, Moscow, Russia – get tickets
- 18 April: Coca-cola Arena, Dubai, United Arab Emirates – get tickets
- 20 April: Tennis Indoor Senayan, Jakarta, Indonesia – >get tickets
- 23 April: Shed 10, Auckland, New Zealand – get tickets
- 25 April: Big top, Sydney, Australia – get tickets
- 27 April: Palais Theatre, Melbourne, Australia – get tickets
- 30 April: Studio Coast, Tokyo, Japan – sold out
- 1 May: Zepp Namba, Osaka, Japan – sold out
- 9 May: Vivo Rio, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – sold out
- 10 May: Espaço das Américas, Sao Paulo, Brazil – get tickets
- 13 May: Snd Arena, Asuncion, Paraguay – get tickets
- 15 May: Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires, Argentina – get tickets
- 18 May: Movistar arena, Santiago, Chile – get tickets
- 21 May: Pepsi Center WTC, Mexico city, Mexico – sold out
- 9 June: The Fillmore Minneapolis, Minneapolis, MN, USA – sold out
- 10 June: The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL, USA – get tickets
- 12 June: Rebel, Toronto, ON, Canada – get tickets
- 13 June: Stage AE, Pittsburgh, PA, USA – sold out
- 15 June: House of Blues Boston, Boston, MA, USA – sold out
- 16 June: The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY, USA – get tickets
- 17th June: The Rooftop at Pier 17, New York, NY, USA – sold out
- 19 June: The Anthem, Washington, DC, USA – get tickets
- 20 June: The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA, USA – sold out
- 22 June: Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA, USA – get tickets
- 23 June: Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN, USA – get tickets
- 2 July: The Fillmore, Detroit, MI, USA – get tickets – get tickets
- 6 July: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN, USA – get tickets
- 7 July: The Pageant, St Louis, MO, USA – get tickets
- 9 July: Revention Music Center, Houston, TX, USA – get tickets
- 10 July: ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Austin, TX, USA – get tickets
- 11 July: South Side Ballroom, Dallas, TX, USA – get tickets
- 13 July: Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO, USA – get tickets
- 14 July: Sandy Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, UT, USA – get tickets
- 16 July: The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA, USA – get tickets
- 17 July: the Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA, USA – get tickets
- 18 July: Fox Theater, Oakland, CA, USA – get tickets
- 21 July: Keller Auditorium, Portland, OR, USA – get tickets
- 22 July: Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA, USA – get tickets
- 23 July: Orpheum, Vancouver, BC, Canada – get tickets
- 29 July: Carroponte, Milan, Italy – get tickets
- 30 July: Piazza Grande – Estate di Stelle, Palmanova (UD), Italy – get tickets
- 31 July: Rock in Roma, Rome, Italy – get tickets