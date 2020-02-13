Latitude festival 2020 line-up and how to get tickets
HAIM, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers will headline the weekend
Latitude festival is back for 2020 and its exciting line-up of great music, comedy and arts acts has now been announced.
HAIM, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers will headline the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival weekend respectively, with Snow Patrol making a special appearance.
Once again the festival promises an exciting mix of culture with music so we can expect headline comedy acts from the likes of Bill Bailey.
While the majority of the line-up has now been released, there are still more acts to be announced. You can see the full line up so far below.
Here’s everything you need to know about the festival and how to get your tickets.
When is Latitude festival 2020?
Latitude festival will take place over three days this summer, from Friday 17 July to Sunday 19 July 2020.
Where is Latitude festival 2020?
Latitude festival weekend will be held at Henham Park in Suffolk.
Who are the Latitude festival 2020 headliners?
Headline music acts for Latitude festival 2020 are Liam Gallagher, The Chemical Brothers, Haim as well as The Lumineers, Keane and Micheal Kiwanuka.
Snow Patrol will also be making a special performance on the Sunday with to showcase their new album, Reworked. Other acts appearing include Charli XCX, Nadia Rose and La Roux.
Headlining on the comedy stage for the weekend will be Bill Bailey and Simon Amstell, plus arts performances from the Birmingham Royal Ballet and author Kate Mosse. Tickets for the festival are on sale now.
How to get tickets for Latitude festival 2020
Tickets are available from official vendor Ticketmaster and there are a variety of ticket types to choose between, from family camping passes to luxury day tickets.
Latitude festival 2020 weekend tickets
Full Latitude festival 2020 line-up
Latitude festival 2020 music line-up
- HAIM
- Liam Gallagher
- The Chemical brothers
- Michael Kiwanuka
- The Lumineers
- Keane
- Mahalia
- James Vincent McMorrow
- Local Natives
- Tove Lo
- City and Colour
- Les Amazones D’Afrique
- Black Pumas
- Nadia Rose
- Kawala
- The Futureheads
- Ibibio Sound Machine
- Girl Ray
- Snow Patrol
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
- Charli XCX
- La Roux
- Purity Ring
- Banks
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Kate Tempest
- Marika Hackman
- Nubya Garcia
- Joy Crookes
- Anna Meredith
- Cate Le Bon
- Inhaler
- The Beth
- Stella Donnelly
- Oscar Jerome
- Annabel Allum
- Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band
- Velvet Negroni
- King Kong Company
- Ghetts
- Hinds
- Bad Sounds
- Chloe Moriondo
- Confidence Man
- Joesef
- La Preiest
- Lola Young
- Lyra
- Mathagunn
- Men I Trust
- Miss Grit
- Miraa May
- Oklou
- Porridge Radio
- Sorry
Latitude festival 2020 comedy line-up
- Bill Bailey
- Simon Amstell
- Angela Barnes
- Rich Hall
- Jayde Adams
- Kerry Godliman
- Flo and Joan
- Abiogoliah Schamaun
- Shazia Mirza
- Olga Koch
- David Morgan
- Chortle Student Comedy Award Finalists
Latitude festival 2020 dance line-up
- Birmingham Royal Ballet
Latitude festival 2020 arts line-up
- Kate Mosse
- Charlie Mackesy
- Dr John Cooper Clarke
- Five Dials
- Sophie Mackintosh
- Flo Perry
- Raynor Winn
- Laura Dockrill
- Patrick Barkham
- Gigantic Ideas
- Don’t Look Back in Anger
Latitude festival 2020 podcast line-up
- Jenny Éclair & Judith Holder: Older and Wider
- The Two Shot podcast
- Brian and Roger
- Secrets Artists with Annie McGrath
- My Mate Bought a Toaster
- The Poetry Exchange
- Pod Bible Live
- British Podcast Awards: Best Live Show