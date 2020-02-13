Latitude festival 2020 line-up and how to get tickets

Latitude festival is back for 2020 and its exciting line-up of great music, comedy and arts acts has now been announced.

HAIM, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers will headline the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival weekend respectively, with Snow Patrol making a special appearance.

Once again the festival promises an exciting mix of culture with music so we can expect headline comedy acts from the likes of Bill Bailey.

While the majority of the line-up has now been released, there are still more acts to be announced. You can see the full line up so far below.

Here’s everything you need to know about the festival and how to get your tickets.

When is Latitude festival 2020?

Latitude festival will take place over three days this summer, from Friday 17 July to Sunday 19 July 2020.

Where is Latitude festival 2020?

Latitude festival weekend will be held at Henham Park in Suffolk.

Who are the Latitude festival 2020 headliners?

Headline music acts for Latitude festival 2020 are Liam Gallagher, The Chemical Brothers, Haim as well as The Lumineers, Keane and Micheal Kiwanuka.

Snow Patrol will also be making a special performance on the Sunday with to showcase their new album, Reworked. Other acts appearing include Charli XCX, Nadia Rose and La Roux.

Headlining on the comedy stage for the weekend will be Bill Bailey and Simon Amstell, plus arts performances from the Birmingham Royal Ballet and author Kate Mosse. Tickets for the festival are on sale now.

How to get tickets for Latitude festival 2020

Tickets are available from official vendor Ticketmaster and there are a variety of ticket types to choose between, from family camping passes to luxury day tickets.

Latitude festival 2020 weekend tickets

Latitude festival 2020 day tickets

Latitude festival 2020 extras

Full Latitude festival 2020 line-up

Latitude festival 2020 music line-up

HAIM

Liam Gallagher

The Chemical brothers

Michael Kiwanuka

The Lumineers

Keane

Mahalia

James Vincent McMorrow

Local Natives

Tove Lo

City and Colour

Les Amazones D’Afrique

Black Pumas

Nadia Rose

Kawala

The Futureheads

Ibibio Sound Machine

Girl Ray

Snow Patrol

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Charli XCX

La Roux

Purity Ring

Banks

Phoebe Bridgers

Kate Tempest

Marika Hackman

Nubya Garcia

Joy Crookes

Anna Meredith

Cate Le Bon

Inhaler

The Beth

Stella Donnelly

Oscar Jerome

Annabel Allum

Pat Thomas & Kwashibu Area Band

Velvet Negroni

King Kong Company

Ghetts

Hinds

Bad Sounds

Chloe Moriondo

Confidence Man

Joesef

La Preiest

Lola Young

Lyra

Mathagunn

Men I Trust

Miss Grit

Miraa May

Oklou

Porridge Radio

Sorry

Latitude festival 2020 comedy line-up

Bill Bailey

Simon Amstell

Angela Barnes

Rich Hall

Jayde Adams

Kerry Godliman

Flo and Joan

Abiogoliah Schamaun

Shazia Mirza

Olga Koch

David Morgan

Chortle Student Comedy Award Finalists

Latitude festival 2020 dance line-up

Birmingham Royal Ballet

Latitude festival 2020 arts line-up

Kate Mosse

Charlie Mackesy

Dr John Cooper Clarke

Five Dials

Sophie Mackintosh

Flo Perry

Raynor Winn

Laura Dockrill

Patrick Barkham

Gigantic Ideas

Don’t Look Back in Anger

Latitude festival 2020 podcast line-up

Jenny Éclair & Judith Holder: Older and Wider

The Two Shot podcast

Brian and Roger

Secrets Artists with Annie McGrath

My Mate Bought a Toaster

The Poetry Exchange

Pod Bible Live

British Podcast Awards: Best Live Show

