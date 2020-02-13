JLS announce 2020 reunion tour – here’s how to get tickets

Boyband JLS has confirmed they are reuniting for a new tour in 2020, nearly seven years since they split in 2013.

The X Factor four, Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams and JB Gill will perform in venues across the UK with their Beat Again tour.

The band announced the tour on their official Twitter account, leading to widespread excitement from JLS fans across social media.

In the years since their split, the band members have been working on their own diverse projects. Marvin Humes is a successful radio DJ and presenter, Aston Merrygold became a Westend performer and Ortise Williams focused on his own music while JB Gill went into farming.

Here’s everything you need to know about JLS’s 2020 tour and how to get your tickets.

When is the 2020 JLS reunion tour?

JLS’s Beat Again tour will run through November and December of this year.

When do tickets go for the 2020 JLS reunion tour go on sale?

General ticket release will be at 9am on Friday 21st February.

You can get presale tickets through O2 priority from Wednesday 19 February at 9am.

How to get tickets for the 2020 JLS reunion tour

You can get tickets online through Ticketmaster here.

Which venues will the 2020 JLS reunion tour perform at?

JLS will perform in venues across the UK and Ireland.