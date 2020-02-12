Accessibility Links

Controversial manhunt film has new release date after shelving

The film was set to land in cinemas on September 2019 but got pulled following mass shootings in America

The Hunt Ike Barinholtz

Controversial satirical thriller The Hunt will land in cinemas next month, after its release last September was shelved.

Loosely based on 1924 short story The Most Dangerous Game by Richard Connell, the film sees 12 people kidnapped and told they are to be hunted by a group of rich elites.

However, the game doesn’t go according to plan when the hunters become the hunted, as one kidnapped woman leads the fight back against the captors.

The film was pulled days after mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas in August 2019, prompting a wave of criticism levelled at the film’s premise.

Now, with a new release date of Friday 13th March 2020, the film is fighting back against critics in a self-referential poster revealed on Twitter.

The Hunt stars Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Emma Roberts (Scream Queens) and Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby), with a script co-written by The Leftovers creator Damon Lindelof.

As the marketing campaign gears up once again, a new trailer for the film has also been released.

The Hunt is planned for release on Friday 13th March 2020

