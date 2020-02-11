Post Malone is now performing across the US, UK, Europe and more, extending his Runaway tour into 2020. The tour follows the release of his most recent 2019 album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

Advertisement

The Texas singer found fame through popularity on SoundCloud and became an overnight success in 2015. He has since supported Justin Bieber and is now a chart-topping superstar in his own right.

Post Malone announced what is so far the only UK appearance in 2020 on his current tour, with a Tweet on social media:

Here’s everything you need to know about Post Malone’s 2020 tour and how to get your tickets.

When is Post Malone’s 2020 tour?

Post Malone’s 2020 tour will run from February until at least the end of June this year, with some venue dates still yet to be announced.

He will perform in the UK on 30 June.

Which UK venues will Post Malone tour in 2020?

Post Malone has announced a show in Glasgow, Scotland at the Glasgow Green venue.

Buy tickets for Glasgow Green, Glasgow, UK: 30 June

How to get tickets for Post Malone’s 2020 tour?

Tickets for Post Malone’s UK, US and European shows are available to buy now here, through the official vendor Ticketmaster.

Get tickets for Post Malone

Which European and non-US venues will Post Malone tour in 2020?

Post Malone will appear at the following venues:

Megaland – Landgraaf, Netherlands: 19 – 20 June – get tickets

Tusindarsskoven – Odense V, Denmark: 25 June + dates TBA – get tickets

Gardet (Lollapalooza) – Stockholm, Sweden: dates TBA– get tickets

Which US venues will Post Malone tour in 2020?

The US leg of the Runaway tour is the most extensive and Post Malone will perform at the below locations from February: