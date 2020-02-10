Parasite makes history as it scoops up major awards at the Oscars despite the odds

Bong Joon-ho and Parasite defied all the odds and walked away with the top awards for Directing and Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Almost every critic had put their bets on Sam Mendes winning with 1917, but Parasite’s mastermind scooped up the big awards.

As the big award came at the end of the night, both 1917 and Parasite had three awards a-piece, but it was the latter who took the lead, as Parasite’s producer took to the stage to thank the Academy.

Producer Kwak Sin Ae said: “I’m speechless. We never imagined this to ever happen we are so happy.

“I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now. I express my deepest gratitude and thanks to the academy for making this decision.”

Miky Lee, a Korean movie mogul, added: “I really like to thank Director Bong – thank you for being you. I like everything about him – his smile, his crazy hair, the way he talks, the way he walks and the way he directs. I like his sense of humour but I really like his sense of humour and how he never takes himself too seriously.

“I want to thank everyone who has been watching Parasite and supporting Parasite. I really want to thank our Korean film audience who’ve really been supporting our movies and give us straight forward on what they think, That made us not be complacent and keep going. Without you, our Korean film audience, we’re not here.”

Parasite became the first ever foreign language film to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Earlier in the night, Bong Joon-ho scooped up the Directing award.

Speaking about his incredible win, he praised his fellow nominees who had been inspirational to him.

The director said: “Thank you. After winning Best International Feature I thought I was done for the day and ready to relax.

“Thank you so much, when I was young and studying cinema there was a phrase I carved deep in to my heart and it was ‘the most personal is the most creative’.”

Turning to his fellow nominees, the South-Korean director said: “When I was in school I studied Martin Scorsese’s films and just to be nominated with him is a win.

“When people in the US were not familiar with my films Quentin always put my films on his list – Quentin I love you.”

Bong Joon-ho finished: “And Todd and Sam – great directors I admire. If the Academy allows I’d like to get a Texas Chainsaw and split the award in five.

“Thank you I will drink until next morning.”

