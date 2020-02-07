Kings of Leon announce UK tour – how to get tickets, dates, prices and venues

Kings of Leon have announced dates for their first UK solo tour in three years.

Advertisement

The band will headline at Finsbury Park on 28th June as part of its UK tour along with Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy, and The Big Moon as well as perform in Newcastle and Leeds in July this year.

It’s thought the tour comes ahead of an upcoming new studio album.

Kings of Leon haven’t released any new material since Walls in 2016 which debuted simultaneously at number 1 in the UK and the USA – it also kicked off their world tour.

The band played at Fusion Festival last year and Benicassim, but the new tour dates mark their first UK solo tour in three years.

If you can’t make the new dates the band will also play at Boardmasters 2020 in Cornwall. The festival returns from 5th to 9th August, a year after it was forced to cancel due to bad weather. Kings of Leon will play Saturday, 10th August, Skepta will headline Friday, 9th August and The 1975 will play Sunday, 10th August.

The US band has topped the charts in the UK and across the pond over the past two decades

How to get tickets to Kings of Leon

Tickets go on general sale on 7th February 2020 at ticketmaster.co.uk from 9am.

General admission tickets are priced at £69.50, VIP tickets are priced at £120. Booking fees apply.

You can also buy tickets to Boardmasters here.

Where are Kings of Leon playing?

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale 7th February at 9am.