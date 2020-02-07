Joker Live in Concert set for UK tour – how to get pre-sale tickets,
One of the biggest movies of 2019 is going on tour with a live orchestra - how to get tickets to Joker Live in Concert
Joker, the surprise anti-hero flick of 2019, is now set to get its in-concert style tour.
The film will tour the UK in 2020 accompanied by a live orchestra playing Hildur Guðnadóttir’s award-winning score.
Presale tickets to Joker Live in Concert are on sale now with general sale tickets going live at 10am on Friday, 7th February.
The film has already racked up several awards and has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor at this year’s Oscars.
The immersive concert starts on Thursday, 30th April at the Eventim Apollo London before it heads off on tour around the UK for 14 dates. The final show is on Monday, 6th July in Edinburgh.
That gives you plenty of time to practice dancing down the stairs a la Joker style…
How to get tickets to Joker Live in Concert
Ticketmaster has presale tickets on sale now, general sale goes live 10am on Friday, 7th February.
Joker Live in Concert 2020 UK dates
Thur 30 Apr – Eventim Apollo, London
Fri 15 May –Birmingham Symphony Hall
Sat 16 May – Bonus Arena, Hull
Sun 17 May – York Barbican
Sun 21 Jun – Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
Wed 24 Jun – Sheffield City Hall
Thur 25 Jun – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Sun 28 Jun – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Mon 29 Jun – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
Tue 30 Jun – Bath Forum
Wed 1 Jul – Brighton Dome
Thu 2 Jul – Poole Lighthouse
Sun 5 Jul – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
Mon 6 Jul – Usher Hall, Edinburgh